Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 1

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 1.
- It's Day 6 of the 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets. The Saints will be practicing in pads for the second time this training camp, stay tuned for photo and video coverage from practice or catch up on all the photo and video coverage you missed from the first week of practice on NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels.
- The intensity at practice was upped a little when the pads came out July 31. "First day of pads, we're ready to hit somebody, we're ready to go," linebacker Zack Baun said. Senior writer John DeShazier covered the first padded practice for NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The New Orleans Saints announced their latest roster moves on July 31, 2023. The club announced that they have signed defensive end Kyle Phillips and placed guard Trai Turner on injured reserve.
- Get a breakdown of Day 5 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 5 if you missed it.
- Another two Saints were named to the NFL Top 100 list. Defensive end Cameron Jordan was ranked no. 50 and linebacker Demario Davis was ranked no. 43.