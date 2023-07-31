Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive end to roster

Jul 31, 2023 at 03:37 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday that the club has signed defensive end Kyle Phillips and placed guard Trai Turner on Injured Reserve.

Kyle Phillips

#- DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 277 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Phillips, 6-4, 277, was originally signed by the New York Jets as a rookie free agent in 2019, out of Tennessee. The Nashville native played in 29 games with eight starts for the Jets (2019-21) and has career totals of 68 tackles (44 solo), 2.5 sacks, 12 stops for loss and a pass defense. In 2019, Phillips snared a roster spot out of the preseason and played in 15 games with four starts. He recorded 42 tackles, including a team-leading 18 for loss (according to coaches stats) and finished tied for seventh in the league among all rookies to go with 1.5 sacks. In 2021, Phillips returned to action from a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery suffered at midseason in 2020 and finished with 15 tackles, one sack and two stops for loss.

Phillips was a four-year defensive lineman at Tennessee, who appeared in 41 games with 21 starts and recorded 114 total tackles, including 16 for loss, 8.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown and one forced and recovered fumble during that time. As a senior (2018), he posted a career-best 56 tackles and finished ranked second on the team in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (eight) after appearing in all 12 games and added four passes defensed, one forced fumble, recovered fumble and one blocked kick. The three three-time Academic All-SEC selection was named a semifinalist for the second annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award following his senior year, presented to a Division I football player that demonstrates leadership, sportsmanship and integrity on and off the field.

Related Links

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 7/31/23

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tight end ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Tight end Jimmy Graham took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Linebacker Demario Davis took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Cornerback ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Cornerback ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Defensive back ﻿Anthony Johnson﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Defensive back Anthony Johnson took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Wide receiver James Washington took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ (21) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Cornerback Bradley Roby (21) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Wide receiver James Washington took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Cornerback ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ (48) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Andrew Dowell﻿ (50) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Keith Kirkwood﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿ (53) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ (24) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram (24) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Jake Bargas﻿ (47) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints running back Jake Bargas (47) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ (10) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

