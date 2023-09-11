Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 11

Saints open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans at noon

Sep 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 11:

  1. The Saints started the season off with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 10. Check out all the coverage from the 16-15 win from NewOrleansSaints.com that you might have missed including exclusives like photos from the locker room after the win.
  2. Looking ahead, the Saint next opponent is the Carolina Panthers on the road on Monday night, Sept. 18 at 6.15 p.m. broadcast on ESPN. The Panthers fell to another NFC South rival in a 10-24 road loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
  3. Head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media today at 1:30 p.m. and the press conference will be covered live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. The New Orleans Saints managed to bring in three interceptions in the win against the Tennessee Titans. The last time the Saints defense achieved that feat was Sept. 26, 2021 in a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots. It was the 87th game in Saints history in which the defense came away with as many or more than three interceptions.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast comes out today with Erin Summers and John DeShazier. Be on the lookout for the episode on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Advertising