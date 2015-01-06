Five takeaways from Mickey Loomis' 2014 end of season press conference

3. On NFL teams submitting requests to interview Saints Director of Player Personnel Ryan Pace for general manager openings: Loomis confirmed a couple of NFL clubs have reached out for permission to interview Pace. Loomis said he would certainly grant permission if Pace was interested in the opening.

"We would hate to lose (Pace) but he is ready for a GM job," said Loomis. "He's talented. I would expect to lose him at some point."

4. On holding training camp at The Greenbier: Loomis was asked if he felt holding training camp this season at The Greenbrier in West Virginia was a factor in the team's disappointing season.

"Training camp is about learning, recovery, taking care of our bodies and evaluating the roster," Loomis said. "I think the things we expected in West Virginia and the reasons we went there came to fruition. That's not the reason we were 7-9.

"We had good focus there. I am not concerned about the location of training camp being part of the problem."

Loomis said the plan is still to return to The Greenbrier for training camp next season.

5. On being one win away from winning the division and making the playoffs:Loomis said he's not concerned with the notion that had the team won one more game they would have made the playoffs: "We don't want to be 8-8, we want the No. 1 seed."