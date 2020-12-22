Five New Orleans Saints named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Five New Orleans Saints were voted to the Pro Bowl squad, the National Football League announced Monday evening. Tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿, defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ were selected to the NFC squad. It also marks the 13th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection and all five players are repeat Pro Bowlers.

Armstead, who has earned his third straight Pro Bowl honor, has opened 12 contests at left tackle, with the Saints ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring (28.4 ppg.) and seventh in rushing (131.8 ypg.).

This is Jordan's sixth Pro Bowl, tied with with Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson for the most selections by a Black and Gold defender. Jordan has enjoyed another standout season, starting all 14 games and recording 48 tackles (33 solo) and 6.5 sacks, a co-captain on a defense ranked third in the NFL in total defense (306.4 ypg.), fourth in run defense (131.8 ypg.) and fifth in pass defense (210.9 ypg.). The Saints defense is the only unit in the NFL offensively or defensively to be ranked in the top five in both major statistical categories (rush and pass). The former University of California standout, who was the club's first draft choice in 2011 (24th overall), was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, when he tied for the league lead with five sacks, including three quarterback takedowns in a win over Atlanta on Nov. 22.

In 10 seasons, Jordan has appeared in all 158 games with 147 starts, including opening 143 consecutive games, the longest active consecutive games started streak by an NFL defensive player and second in the league overall, one off from tying the franchise record. He has posted career totals of 605 tackles (380 solo), 93.5 sacks, second in club record books, for losses of 617.5 yards, two interceptions, 49 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.

Kamara, 5-10, 215, is a four-year NFL veteran who was selected in the third round (67th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Saints out of the University of Tennessee. In 2020, Kamara has played in 14 games with 10 starts and leads the Saints in both rushing and receiving with 165 carries for 777 yards (4.7 avg.) with 10 touchdowns, ranking first in the league among running backs in catches and receiving yardage with 80 grabs for 739 yards and five touchdowns. Kamara is ranked third in the NFL with 1,516 total yards from scrimmage and 83 first downs and tied for third with 15 total touchdowns. In four seasons, he has appeared in 59 regular season games with 34 starts, rushing for 3,185 yards on 650 attempts (4.9 avg.) with 37 touchdowns and has posted 323 receptions for 2,807 yards with 15 touchdowns. Kamara has become the only Saint to have four consecutive seasons of at least 1,300 total yards from scrimmage. The Atlanta native is the only Saint to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four NFL seasons and the first Saint to be named in each of his first four years with the club.

Lattimore is the first Saints defensive back to be selected to the Pro Bowl three times, having started all 12 games he's played in this season and recording 55 tackles (46 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed. Lattimore, a first round draft pick of the Saints in 2017 out of Ohio State (11th overall), is often assigned with covering an opponent's top wideout, as part of a secondary that has paced the Saints defense toward being ranked fifth in opponent net passing yards per game (210.9 ypg.).