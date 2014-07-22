First phase of 2014 Saints training camp presented by Verizon begins Thursday

The New Orleans Saints will open the first phase of 2014 Training Camp Presented by Verizon on Thursday, July 24 when players report to The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.V., for physicals and meetings and hold their strength and conditioning tests. The Saints will begin on-field workouts in a non-padded practice session on Friday, July 25 from 8:50-11:40 a.m. followed by a walk thru from 4:30–5:30 p.m. While at The Greenbrier, the club will hold a total of 20 practices, including a scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 2. All training camp workouts scheduled will be open to fans and media.

The new training camp facilities at The Greenbrier, which were commissioned by the resort's owner Jim Justice and custom-built for the Saints, include three practice fields (two natural turf and one synthetic grass), along with a 55,000-square foot multi-purpose building equipped with meeting rooms, weight rooms, locker rooms, training and physical therapy accommodations, and kitchen and dining facilities.

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. Please visit www.neworleanssaints.com for the most up-to-date schedule.

FAN INFORMATION

Practice updates and special events: Media and fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com once training camp starts or by clicking on to Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints). Please note that practices at The Greenbrier may be canceled or closed to the public in the event of inclement weather. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the Football Operations Staff. Updates are promptly available on the club's digital media platforms.

Parking and Admission Information: For fans wishing to attend workouts, admission is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited bleacher seating is available; please note -- there is no reserved seating. Additional seating on the berm is available. There is no admission charge for watching training camp practice. Parking for spectators will be located at the State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds (approx. 10 minutes from The Greenbrier). Spectators will then pass a security check and board on-site charter buses for the short ride to the practice facility. This is theonly form of transportation that is allowed to enter the training camp facility. Personal vehicles, walk-ins, and private buses/motor coaches are not permitted. Admission and parking will be FREE. THERE WILL BE A TRANSPORTATION FEE OF $5 PER ADULT AND $2 PER CHILD 12 AND UNDER, PAYABLE BY CASH OR CREDIT CARD. TRANSPORTATION TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED BEFORE BOARDING BUSES. The ticket will also enable you access to all Greenbrier property activities and include a voucher for a discounted retail item. Transportation will run continuously throughout the day taking spectators from the parking lots, football facility and The Greenbrier resort. Date Practice/Times Location Fans/Media Status Shuttle Times Thurs., July 24 Reporting Day The Greenbrier Closed Fri., July 25 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 10 pm Sat., July 26 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Sun., July 27 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Mon., July 28 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Tues., July 29 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Wed., July 30 OFF Thur., July 31 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Fri., Aug. 1 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Sat., Aug. 2 (Scrimmage) 8:50-11:40 a.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 3 pm Sun., Aug. 3 OFF Mon., Aug. 4 4-5:50 pm The Greenbrier Open 1 pm - 8 pm Tues., Aug. 5 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Wed., Aug. 6 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Thur., Aug. 7 TRAVEL TO ST. LOUIS Fri., Aug. 8 Saints at Rams (7 p.m. CT) Edward Jones Dome Preseason Game 1 Sat., Aug. 9 OFF Sun., Aug. 10 4-5:50 pm The Greenbrier Open 1 pm - 8 pm Mon., Aug. 11 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Tues., Aug. 12 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Wed., Aug. 13 8:50-11:40 a.m./4:30- 5:30 p.m. The Greenbrier Open 7 am - 8 pm Thurs., Aug. 14 TRAVEL TO NEW ORLEANS Fri., Aug. 15 Saints vs. Titans (7 p.m. CT) Superdome Preseason Game 2 Sat., Aug. 16 OFF Sun., Aug. 17 4-5:50 pm Saints Facility Open Mon., Aug. 18 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Facility Open Tues., Aug. 19 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Facility Open Wed., Aug. 20 7-9 p.m. Mandeville High Open Thurs., Aug. 21 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Facility Open Fri., Aug. 22 Saints TD Club Luncheon/travel Sat., Aug. 23 Saints at Colts (7 p.m. CT) Lucas Oil Stadium Preseason Game 3 Sun., Aug. 24 OFF Mon., Aug. 25 4-5:50 pm Saints Facility Open Tues., Aug. 26 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Facility Open Wed., Aug. 27 OFF - BREAK CAMP Thurs., Aug. 28 Saints vs Ravens (7 pm CT) Superdome Preseason Game 4

Lodging: The Greenbrier has availability throughout the Saints training camp so please call their reservations team for rates and availability at (855) 851-9901 (option 4).

Player autographs: Following each practice, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however that autographs are not guaranteed.

Still Photos and Video: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices.

Prohibited Items: Purses larger than a clutch bag; coolers; briefcases; backpacks; fanny packs; cinch bags; non-approved seat cushions; luggage or bags of any kind; computer bags; camera bags; video cameras; weapons; knives; pepper spray; food or drink. Visit here for details of permitted bags.

Concessions: There is a variety of food and drink available for purchase on site. Drink and food from the outside are not allowed on the premises.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available at all training camp locations.

Special Needs: Visitors with special needs should see a Saints or Greenbrier representative for appropriate assistance. An ADA bus and special viewing area is available for fans with special needs.