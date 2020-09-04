Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Fayard's Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints training camp: Sept. 4

Camp ends, more reps for the backup QBs

Sep 04, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Friday, Sept. 4, from the indoor facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

  1. CAMP ENDS: Training camp ended with a full-pads practice Friday for the Saints, who will trim the active roster to 53 on Saturday (and will have a 16-man practice squad). "I felt like we've gotten a lot accomplished," Coach Sean Payton said. "I felt like the last week-and-a-half has been really good."
  2. MORE BACKUP REPS: Starting quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ didn't throw in practice for the third consecutive day, giving backups Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston another practice to exhibit their respective grasps of the offense.
  3. ABSENCES: Among the players who didn't practice were right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive end Marcus Davenport and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. Ruiz had four consecutive days at center with the starters, after five straight at right guard, before missing the rest of camp.

