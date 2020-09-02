Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Fayard's Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints training camp: Sept. 2

Alvin Kamara returns to practice

Sep 02, 2020 at 05:18 PM
20200902_Saints_Training_Camp1514
Layne Murdoch Jr./2020 New Orleans Saints
2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)

Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from the indoor facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

  1. WELCOME BACK: Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ returned to practice, after missing the previous four workouts. Coach Sean Payton said that the team and Kamara are continuing contract negotiations and that he was pleased to see Kamara back on the field.
  2. WELCOME BACK II: Kamara's return happened on the same day that Saints Owner Gayle Benson made her second appearance at training camp practice. Last week, Benson revealed that she'd contracted Covid-19, though she was symptom-free and continued working remotely.
  3. RED ALERT: Usually, quarterbacks wear the red (non-contact) jerseys in practice. Wednesday, running back Latavius Murray and linebacker Chase Hansen also wore them. Hansen hadn't practiced since leaving the field last Friday during a live-tackling portion of practice, while Murray hasn't missed any work. Wednesday's work wasn't full pads or contact, but obviously, the medical staff decided there was sufficient reason to exercise caution.

