Fayard's Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints training camp: Aug. 21

Key takeaways from the New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 21, on the outdoor fields of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:
- THE NEW ADDITION: Quarterback Taysom Hill was absent from practice Friday, likely for the best of reasons: He and his wife are expecting – or, likely by now, were expecting – their first child. Coach Sean Payton said he'd leave it to the Hills to announce their news.
- WELCOME BACK: Tight end Josh Hill isn't totally back at practice, but he was in uniform Friday. Hill participated in the warmup session and stretching, then when practice advanced to team, individual and one-on-one drills, he moved off to the side to work with a member of the training staff.
- BACK-TO-BACK: The Saints practiced in full pads, outdoors, for the second straight day. Intensity just seems to be a notch higher in full pads, and competition was at a fever pitch Friday. Overall from the team drills, give the defense the upper hand for the day. Jackrabbit Jenkins continues to impress at cornerback, and the defense was able to apply some pressure in the passing game (notably defensive ends Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan, and linebacker Demario Davis).