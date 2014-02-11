Fans hope the New Orleans Saints open the 2014 regular season against the Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints fans voted for the Carolina Panthers to be the Saints 2014 regular season opener opponent in a poll on the team's website Monday.

Of the 554 votes, the Panthers received 22 percent of the vote followed by the San Francisco 49ers (19%) and the Dallas Cowboys (15%) to round out the top three.

The Panthers own a 20-18 lead in the all-time series with the Saints. The NFC South squads split last season's contests, with the Saints earning a 31-13 victory in Week 14 and the Panthers winning 17-13 in Week 16.