Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Falcons coach Mike Smith on the win over the Saints

Quotes from Falcons coach Mike Smith's postgame press conference on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014

Dec 21, 2014 at 08:53 AM

"I was really proud of the way that our football team came out and performed today. They did an outstanding job. Preparation was very good throughout the week. I thought that the coaching staff, offensive, defensive, and special teams, did a very good job preparing these guys. We went out and we executed. We did a very good job of putting pressure on the quarterback, probably the best that we have done all season. We had five sacks, two recovered fumbles, and the two picks (interceptions)."

(on Jimmy Graham's fumble at the goal line) "It was a critical play in the ballgame. We talked about attacking the ball and winning the turnover battle. That was a big-time play. He (Kemal Ishmael) went in, raked the ball out, and created a turnover. We talked about winning the turnover battle. We were able to get that done today."

(on the replay review of Graham's catch) "From my view, it might be a little biased, but I didn't think that the ball crossed the plane. I didn't think that there was enough evidence to overturn it. I think that they got it right. You can't concern yourself with that. You've got to be thinking ahead. Most of my thoughts were thinking ahead about what was going to happen on either outcome, ruled in our favor or ruled the other way."

(on the pass rush today) "I thought that we good job of mixing our pressure and our four-man rushes when we had the four-man rushes, we were getting some 1-on-1's. We talked about it. You've got five or six guys into protection. Some guys are going to get doubled, and when you get the 1-on-1 (matchups), you've got to win. We got some wins today on some 1-on-1's. We did a very good job on our pass rush plan and how we were going to try to move the quarterback off the spot. It worked today down here in New Orleans."

(on his thoughts on the 99-yard opening kickoff return by the Saints' Jalen Saunders) "Oh my goodness. That is exactly what was going through my mind. I think that we were a little over-aggressive with a couple of players that got out of their lanes … We were able to overcome it. We did not become overwhelmed by it. In our mind, it was just a quick drive. We knew that we were going to get back out there and get an opportunity to get our offense on the field."

(on Robert McClain's interception late in the game) "It was a big-time play. He got a great jump on the ball. Robert has continued to improve all season long. I know that some people had talked about him not making plays. He made the play when we needed the play made."

(on the play of the defense) "We think that we are playing with a lot more consistency. We are playing with a lot of confidence. I believe that we are attacking the line of scrimmage much better over the last two weeks in terms of defending the run. That, in turn, allows us to transfer into our pass rush. I think that we have done a very good job. The coaching staff put together a very good plan. Mike (Nolan) and his staff did a great job."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has to be mindful of instigation

'He understands that he can't retaliate and that's something that teams in this league are going to continue to try him on'

news

Lost fumble in third quarter gave New Orleans Saints offensive setback that proved significant against Tampa Bay

Saints fumbled in red zone with score tied 3-3

news

Five turnovers too much to overcome for New Orleans Saints in 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay

Buccaneers score 17 points off three turnovers in fourth quarter

news

New Orleans Saints defense looks to extend streak of success against Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady

'The game is about the players, and we've got some pretty doggone good ones'

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

Receiver Jarvis Landry provided New Orleans Saints exactly what they expected in season-opening victory

'We envisioned a player that was gonna make plays'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints production peaked running two-minute offense against Atlanta

'I like (the hurry-up offense), but I don't like being down by that much'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner came up with key rejection to help preserve victory over Atlanta

'I just got off the ball and got my hand up'

news

New Orleans Saints savor season-opening victory, eye overall improvement after 27-26 win over Atlanta

'Our guys know that that won't be good enough moving forward'

news

New Orleans Saints defense aware of problems posed by Falcons zone read offense

'You have to be fundamentally sound to be able to stop it'

news

Running back Alvin Kamara eyes helpful returnees, additions to New Orleans Saints offense

'It's a little bit easier to hone in on one or two guys rather than four or five guys. That's what's going to have to happen this year, and we all know it'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Erik McCoy on five-year extension

The 91 sacks the Saints have given up since McCoy was drafted in 2019 are the sixth-fewest in the NFL

Advertising