Evans, Jenkins, Nicks and Sharper Honored by AP

Guards Jahri Evans and Carl Nicks and Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Darren Sharper were honored by the Associated Press on Monday. Evans was voted All-Pro First Team and Nicks, Jenkins and Sharper were named to the second team. It marks the second-straight year Evans has earned the accolade. It is the fifth time Sharper has been recognized by the organization. The honor is a first for Jenkins and Nicks.

Both Evans and Nicks will participate in the Pro Bowl this Sunday.

Evans has been named to two straight Pro Bowls, as a starter. His 80 straight starts with the Saints is the longest streak in team history among offensive linemen to begin a career, and tied with OL Jonathan Stinchcomb as the most by a current Saint, also tied for the fifth-longest current streak by an NFL guard. Evans' streak of consecutive starts to begin a career is ranked second overall among all players in Saints record books.

Nicks has opened every contest since the fourth of his first year. Evans and Nicks helped contributed to the Saints allowing fifth-least amount of sacks in 2010 (26).

Jenkins converted to free safety in 2010, ranking second in the secondary with 82 tackles (56 solo), two interceptions to tied for the team lead, one returned for a touchdown, one sack, a team-leading 11 pass defenses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Jenkins was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week twice, the most by a Saints defender since 2001. The weekly honors came twice in a three week period.

Sharper played in eight games in 2010 and registered 16 combined tackles, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Associated Press All-Pro Teams

First Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback--Tom Brady, New England.

Running Backs--Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Arian Foster, Houston.

Fullback--Vonta Leach, Houston.

Tight End--Jason Witten, Dallas.

Wide Receivers--Roddy White, Atlanta Reggie Wayne, Indianapolis.

Tackles--Jake Long, Miami Joe Thomas, Cleveland.

Guards--Logan Mankins, New England Jahri Evans, New Orleans.

Kicker--Billy Cundiff, Baltimore.

Kick Returner--Devin Hester, Chicago.

DEFENSE

Ends--Julius Peppers, Chicago John Abraham, Atlanta.

Tackles--Haloti Ngata, Baltimore Ndamukong Suh, Detroit.

Outside Linebackers--Clay Matthews, Green Bay James Harrison, Pittsburgh.

Inside Linebacker--Patrick Willis, San Francisco Jerod Mayo, New England.

Cornerbacks--Nnamdi Asomugha, Oakland Darrelle Revis, New York Jets.

Safeties--Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Ed Reed, Baltimore.

Punter--Shane Lechler, Oakland.

Second Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback--Vacant.

Running Backs--Michael Turner, Atlanta Adrian Peterson, Minnesota.

Fullback--Ovie Mughelli, Atlanta.

Tight End--Antonio Gates, San Diego.

Wide Receivers--Brandon Lloyd, Denver Calvin Johnson, Detroit, and Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City (tie).

Tackles--Jason Peters, Philadelphia Sebastian Vollmer, New England.

Guards--Chris Snee, New York Giants Carl Nicks, New Orleans.

Center--Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

Kicker--David Akers, Philadelphia.

Kick Returner--Leon Washington, Seattle.

DEFENSE

Ends--Osi Umenyiora, New York Giants Justin Tuck, New York Giants.

Tackles--Vince Wilfork, New England Kyle Williams, Buffalo.

Outside Linebackers--Cameron Wake, Miami DeMarcus Ware, Dallas.

Inside Linebackers--Brian Urlacher, Chicago Ray Lewis, Baltimore.

Cornerbacks--Devin McCourty, New England Charles Woodson, Green Bay.

Safeties--Nick Collins, Green Bay and Antrel Rolle, New York Giants, Eric Weddle, San Diego, Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans, Quintin Mikell, Philadelphia, Chris Harris, Chicago, Michael Huff, Oakland, Michael Griffin, Tennessee, and Darren Sharper, New Orleans (tie).