New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow

Jan 31, 2024 at 01:01 PM
New Orleans Saints
The National Football League announced today that New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, who will not participate.

This is McCoy's first Pro Bowl nod, becoming the first Saints center to be named since Max Unger in 2018. Selected by New Orleans in the second round (48th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, McCoy has opened all 74 regular season games and three postseason contests at center. In 2023, he was voted by his teammates as a team captain for the first time and was the only offensive lineman to open all 17 contests for the Saints. McCoy blocked for the NFL's ninth-ranked scoring team (23.6 ppg.), anchoring a line that surrendered only 20 sacks in the last 14 weeks of the season, the lowest total in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL.

McCoy joins New Orleans wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed and linebacker Demario Davis as the club's three participants in the Pro Bowl Games.

In the second year of its current format, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition in Orlando, Fla., culminating in a flag football game Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. The contest will be televised from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Photos: Guards and Centers | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

