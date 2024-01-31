New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

This is McCoy's first Pro Bowl nod, becoming the first Saints center to be named since Max Unger in 2018. Selected by New Orleans in the second round (48th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, McCoy has opened all 74 regular season games and three postseason contests at center. In 2023, he was voted by his teammates as a team captain for the first time and was the only offensive lineman to open all 17 contests for the Saints. McCoy blocked for the NFL's ninth-ranked scoring team (23.6 ppg.), anchoring a line that surrendered only 20 sacks in the last 14 weeks of the season, the lowest total in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL.