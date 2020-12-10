Eagles studied how New Orleans Saints used Taysom Hill, among others, to prepare role for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts

"I watched Jalen play in college, really impressed with what he was able to accomplish at the different places that he played at," Hill said. "He's a proven winner, and he showed that at the college level. He's athletic, so I think that there are some parallels from my game. I've been impressed with him as a player."

Hurts had played sparingly this season until Sunday, in Philadelphia's 30-16 loss to Green Bay. Until that game, he'd completed all three pass attempts for 33 yards and had run 12 times for 53 yards. But with Pederson looking for a spark on offense against the Packers, he turned to Hurts, who completed five of 12 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, and added 29 rushing yards on five carries.

Saints safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ said Hurts' inexperience could work both ways.

New Orleans will enter the game on a defensive roll. In the last five games, the Saints have allowed 9.6 points, 233.4 total yards and 55.8 rushing yards per game, while totaling 17 sacks and forcing 11 turnovers (special teams also recovered two fumbled punts against San Francisco). But there obviously is a lack of familiarity with what Hurts can do as an NFL quarterback.

"It's twofold, right?" Jenkins said. "He hasn't seen all the looks as a rookie, so you see a little bit of vulnerability or a chance to make plays.

"But at the same time, we haven't seen him as well. We haven't got much tape on him, so we don't know how much the offense is going to change, are we going to see a lot more quarterback runs, are there going to be changes to the passing game.