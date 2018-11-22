Advertising

Drew Brees voted FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 11

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been voted the FedEx Air Player of the Week award for Week 11. The league announced the news Thursday, Nov. 22.

Brees became the first Saint to play in 200 games as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards, four touchdowns and a 153.2 passer rating in a 48-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, Nov. 18.

Other nominees for FedEx Air for Week 11 were Andrew Luck (Colts) and Jared Goff (Rams).

The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players’ names that will go to the USO through FedEx Cares. The donation will be used to support USO programs that keep service members connected to family, home and country as they depart the military and find a new path in civilian life.

