 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees up for FedEx Air Player of the Week for Sunday night performance

Drew Brees threw two touchdowns in the Saints’ win against the Cowboys

Oct 06, 2015 at 03:55 AM

Drew Brees has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Fans can vote for Brees here. The winner will be announced Thursday.

Brees led the Saints to a 26-20 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints QB completed 33-of-41 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and a 119.4 passer rating. It was Brees' 46th career game of at least 350 passing yards - the most in NFL history - with Brees owning a 28-18 record over those games.

The victory saw Brees become only the third player in NFL history to complete 5,000 passes in a career (Brett Favre 6,300 and Peyton Manning 6,025), while his game winning 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to running back C.J. Spiller was the 400th touchdown pass of his career.

Brees joins Manning, Farve, Dan Marino and Tom Brady with 400 or more touchdown passes, and accomplishing the feat in 205 games makes him the fast player to reach the milestone in NFL History surpassing Payton Manning (209).

Saintsations photos: New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

Official team photos of the Saintsations at the New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, October 4, 2015. Photos by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 42
No Title
2 / 42
No Title
3 / 42
No Title
4 / 42
No Title
5 / 42
No Title
6 / 42
No Title
7 / 42
No Title
8 / 42
No Title
9 / 42
No Title
10 / 42
No Title
11 / 42
No Title
12 / 42
No Title
13 / 42
No Title
14 / 42
No Title
15 / 42
No Title
16 / 42
No Title
17 / 42
No Title
18 / 42
No Title
19 / 42
No Title
20 / 42
No Title
21 / 42
No Title
22 / 42
No Title
23 / 42
No Title
24 / 42
No Title
25 / 42
No Title
26 / 42
No Title
27 / 42
No Title
28 / 42
No Title
29 / 42
No Title
30 / 42
No Title
31 / 42
No Title
32 / 42
No Title
33 / 42
No Title
34 / 42
No Title
35 / 42
No Title
36 / 42
No Title
37 / 42
No Title
38 / 42
No Title
39 / 42
No Title
40 / 42
No Title
41 / 42
No Title
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean

Former tight end will push his limits 
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors

'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Advertising