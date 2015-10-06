Drew Brees up for FedEx Air Player of the Week for Sunday night performance

Drew Brees has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Fans can vote for Brees here. The winner will be announced Thursday.

Brees led the Saints to a 26-20 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints QB completed 33-of-41 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and a 119.4 passer rating. It was Brees' 46th career game of at least 350 passing yards - the most in NFL history - with Brees owning a 28-18 record over those games.

The victory saw Brees become only the third player in NFL history to complete 5,000 passes in a career (Brett Favre 6,300 and Peyton Manning 6,025), while his game winning 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to running back C.J. Spiller was the 400th touchdown pass of his career.