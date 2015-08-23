Drew Brees, Saints players talk about loss to Pats

Quarterback Drew Brees

On how he feels physically:

"I feel as good throwing the ball as I did in a long time. Everybody deals with issues throughout the season. I had that injury in the preseason with the oblique, and I had something during the season that I was battling. At times, maybe I got away from my fundamentals and mechanics. I was kind of trying to survive at times, trying to manufacture a little bit, and manufacture power, because it wasn't coming from the places where it should. By doing that, you begin to overcompensate and do certain things that cause bad habits. I was definitely in that place towards the end of last season; I definitely wasn't feeling my best. That's no excuse, because everybody is battling stuff throughout the season, but this offseason, I definitely went back to the basics with some of those mechanics to make sure that I was doing things the right way."

On what an oblique strain does to his throwing motion as a quarterback and his throwing motion:

"You throw with your core as a quarterback. People comment, a lot of times that he's a good quarterback because he has a strong arm. It really has nothing to do with your actual arm; it's the way that you are able to generate power. There are certain elements in the way that you use your body to generate strength that allow you to create the type of power that you need. Anytime you have a core injury, which the oblique is, in my opinion; that hurts a part of the rotational element that you use to load up and create power when you throw the ball. For a while there, I didn't have that, and as I was working back from that injury, in order to protect that, I would overcompensate in other ways and develop bad habits, which worked for a short period of time, but then other things started going downhill, and you just start to get away from the good habits and consistency that go with your mechanics."

On sending a message by coming out firing in the first half:

"It was time to kick things up a notch. I say that applies for every week during the preseason. I would expect next week to be even better than this week, and so on and so forth. That's what the preseason is for. I think that you understand that, in the beginning of training camp, you're going to be working through some things. You're installing a lot of information, offense and defense to guys. We've got young guys that are having to step into multiple positions, trying to find their role, and their heads are swimming a little bit. At some point, you begin to refine, fine tune, and begin to put guys into roles that you feel like they will be in during the season, and how that is going to put them in the best position to succeed, which will therefore put our team in the best position to succeed. As you get to that point, which we are definitely at that point, you want to start playing better and better, and I'm feeling like the pieces are in place. Now it's time to execute, and execute well. There's no more room for excuses. The excuse of it being so early in camp that we can get it figured out later on is not really a factor anymore. The season is just around the corner, and we want to make sure at our best once it does come."

On Benjamin Watson's progression and performance since this offseason: