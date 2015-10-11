Drew Brees, Saints players postgame interviews

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

On whether it's difficult to stay positive and optimistic after a day like today:

"This game should have been much closer. We turned the ball over four times, three of those gave them possession of the ball deep in our territory. So we basically gave them 17 points and we only scored 17 points. So that's a bad combination. We better be scoring 50 points if we're going to turn it over four times a game. So we need to do a much better job offensively of taking care of the football and taking advantage of opportunities for big plays. We had 16 third downs today. That's too many. We have to be better on first and second down so when we are in third down situations they're manageable and we're getting chunks. We had a few of those big plays today but I think there's opportunities for more. We knew the type of game this was going to be, the type of offense that Philly has. That up-tempo, that kind of deal. We knew offensively we were going to need to do a good job of possessing the ball and giving our defense a break at times, but we didn't do that. I don't know how many three-and-outs we had, but it felt like we had a few drives that just ended very quickly and we have to do a better job of possessing the ball, getting points, taking care of it on big plays."

On whether they were trying to drive the ball down the field more this game:

"We were calling a lot of stuff. The gameplan was to challenge with the run game and to hopefully take advantage of some stuff in the passing game as well. Like I said, when you haven't seen the game tape to really give a good evaluation, but just the way it felt just by looking at the numbers – when you're in 16 third downs, and even if you convert 11 of those, which would be off the charts, best third down percentage in the history of football, then it still means that you're off the field five times and potentially cutting drives short. We just need to do a better job all the way around. Playing a better tempo and just create some rhythm."

On whether he was particularly frustrated during the second half, specifically when he went downfield and anticipated a pass interference call against RB C.J. Spiller:

"That was just one isolated incident. We felt like we had the right play, the right coverage, and all those things. We tried to put the ball on the field, and they said he ran out of bounds and it was very obvious he was pushed on a pass play about 20 yards down the field. It happens sometimes."

On whether he remembers a point where the offense in New Orleans has struggled for this sustained amount of time:

"It needs to be better, it needs to be better. We're not scoring enough points. Regardless of what happens on the other side of the ball, at the end of the day they say you have to score one more point than they do and defensively our defense has to hold them to less than our offense scores, but it's not good enough. We've got to score more."

On whether it has become a frustration not being able to get the shot play to develop this year:

"Other things have to be good in order for those things to open up. And we're not doing enough of the other stuff to open those things up. That's the problem."

On why he thinks the protection has struggled, if it has:

"I didn't say that. I just said there's other stuff that helps create the shot plays and other things. When we're on offense we can do a lot of things. We can run the football, we can beat you with the play-action, we can beat you with the drop back pass, we'll get it out quick, lots of formations. They gave us a lot to think about and a lot to worry about, but at the end of the day, what's your production? Scoring points or not. We're not scoring enough points."

On head coach Sean Payton challenging the leaders after the game to stay together as a team:

"Play as a team. Play as a team. We have great guys. I think we're doing things the right way. I think guys are working their tails off. I don't want to hear anything about youth, I don't want to hear anything about talent, I don't want to hear anything about anything other than what we have to do to win the game. I love what we're capable of. I think guys are doing a great job. Guys are doing the right thing. Guys are taking care of their bodies. It's not like you say we're talented or we have this young talent or whatever it is, but we just don't have good guys. That's not the case. We have great guys. We have great leaders and guys want to do the right thing, guys want to be great and so it's frustrating when you're sitting here at 1-4 saying we're not getting the production out of that. We feel like we have the right pieces in place and it hasn't come together yet, but it will."

On whether he has to be careful that things don't spiral:

"No. If you don't have good character guys then you have to worry about that. We have good character guys so I'm not worried about that."

Saints WR Willie Snead

On your career-high performance in today's game:

"Yeah, definitely it is a good feeling. I really did not know that my stats were like that but at the end of the day, I am more about winning games and helping this team win but it is definitely an accomplishment."

On recording 13 of his 22 receptions on third down this season:

"Coach [Sean Payton] trusts me, he truly trusts me. I feel like third down is the money down and I just feel like I have to get the ball wherever it is thrown my way and make plays. So that is just what I try to do."

On now having a short week before your next game versus the Falcons on Thursday:

"Playing in this game, it is always going to make things harder. When you get second-and-longs and third-and-longs, your play-calling is going to change."

On now having a short turnaround for your next game versus the Falcons:

"We just have to sustain drives, move down the field, convert on more third downs, we just have to be more physical and attack more. It all just comes with play-calling, watching film during the week. I know that it is a short week but we are going to turnaround, turn the page on this loss and get ready for the Falcons."

On whether the offensive gameplan was adjusted based on the look of the Eagles defense so far this season:

"Definitely. There were definitely some spots on the film that we saw of the defense that we thought that we could attack. Guys always switch it up on gameday, you never know what you are going to get on gameday. We just have to execute the offense. We worked hard all week on this gameplan so at the end of the day, it is on us and not them. We just have to continue to move forward and cut down on the mistakes."

Saints WR Brandin Cooks

On today's game:

"Yeah, it was one of those things where we felt like we had come out and we were getting things going and then the second half, things just did not go our way."

On how tough it is to lose after last week's huge win:

"It is one of those that is tough because you always want to build on a win. As we all know, it is tough to win on the road but we felt that we came here ready and prepared and so to not come out with one was definitely tough."

On the mistakes that were made in the game:

On now having a short turnaround for your next game versus the Atlanta Falcons:

"We just have to keep fighting and stay within. That is the whole goal. We have to come back to work tomorrow, it is a short turnaround but both teams have to go through it so there are no excuses. We have to go home, fix the mistakes and get back to work and come back on Thursday to get a win."

On how you feel about the offense:

"I have no doubts about how the offense is coming together. I see sparks, here and there, and we have to keep pushing and that is what it is all about."

Saints Safety Kenny Vaccaro

On how the game got away from the team either through lack of communication or adjustment:

"I thought we were playing good in the first half. In the second half, we didn't execute like we did in the first. I didn't watch the tape yet so I don't know, I didn't see any changes; I saw some of the same plays during the first half. I haven't seen the tape yet so I don't know exactly what went wrong but, all I know is that we got beat."

On the time of possession where the Eagles were last in the league:

"We have to get off of the field. We got some turnovers this week, but we still have to get off of the field."

On where the team goes from this point:

"We have a game Thursday, a big game. The last time we played Atlanta Falcons] at home we got beat, so [we’ll get focused] on this one tomorrow or today really and try to get our bodies right. We played a lot of snaps on defense today, so we have to try and get our bodies right and recover for this big [Thursday night game."

On whether such a quick turnaround lessens the sting of a loss:

"No. not really. You still feel the loss because we just put ourselves in a big hole really and your body is going to feel it, too. So I'd rather not play a quick game."

Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

On whether fatigue set in towards the end of the game:

"I don't know what the snap count was, I have no idea. I know that we definitely weren't gassed; I think we just didn't capitalize on enough plays clearly. I think we handled what we were supposed to do well in the first half, but in the second half we didn't do enough. We didn't capitalize, we didn't make those turnovers we made in the first half and that's just something that we have to do."

On whether the execution of the Eagles helped in the second half:

"That's something that I can't even worry about right now. It's something that I would have to break down in the film to get a better answer for you. I know that again we came in with a game plan and they adjusted and they did a great job of doing what they were supposed to do."

On what it will be like on a short week against Atlanta:

"The turnaround against Atlanta, a divisional opponent going in they're coming to our house. We have to focus on getting better now on whatever we did wrong against them. You know they got back on schedule, Philadelphia did anyways and [moving] to Atlanta we have to focus on us, we have to focus on what we need to execute on and we have to put up points."

On whether they felt they had control of the game at halftime:

"Going into halftime we definitely felt like we had momentum going our way. We came out and kicked a field goal and then we didn't capitalize on a couple of different plays and that's on us. That's something that we have to work on."

On whether the team relaxed in the second half that caused the change:

"There's no such thing as relaxing when you just tied up the game. If anything that's when you look to capitalize on those moments when plays are being made and we didn't do that.

On whether losing focus is part of having a young team:

"I don't know if it's the young guys, I just know that where there's an opportunity for plays to be made and series to be made and things don't go your way, you have to keep fighting and keep on battling through."

Saints Cornerback Delvin Breaux

On where he felt the game got away from the team:

"It was just gradually through the game. We were up one way in the first half but then in the second half, we didn't have that same intensity. In the second half, we couldn't get off of the field. We just have to continue to push and keep trying to finish."

On what he felt when he caught his first career interception amidst the flag having been thrown:

"I was playing the ball, I looked the ball all the way in like I've been doing in practice and I'm just happy to get my first interception. As far as the flag being thrown, there was nothing that I could've done about it. I was just hoping that they didn't make a call because I knew I was in great coverage and if they would've called it, then I just would've had to move on to the next play."

On whether the number of plays began to wear down the secondary:

"No, it was a lack of focus I think, because we could've continued doing what we were. Being on the field the amount of plays we were, you know they're going to get some opportunities. Just with them being on the field as far as the offense that is, they're going to make great plays. We just have to stay focused and lock in on each play and make the best of it."

On whether this was as frustrating of a second half that the team has played all year:

"Oh yeah, we gave up too much. There's some stuff that we have to work on in practice like getting three and outs regardless of the situation. If they're up, we still have to play defense and get the ball back to the offense."

On whether a short turnaround will be a tough week for the team: