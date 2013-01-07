 Skip to main content
Drew Brees Nominated for the 2012 GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year

Drew Brees honored for his recording-setting performance against the San Diego Chargers

Jan 07, 2013 at 02:02 AM
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has been named one of the five finalists for the 2012 GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, the NFL announced Monday.

The "GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year" is the best moment or play of the year that represents determination and perseverance.

Brees is nominated for his recording-setting performance against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hall of Fame QB Johnny Unitas' record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass stood unchallenged for more than a half century. The amazing mark of 47 games with a scoring strike was finally usurped by Brees in Week 5 against his former team, the Chargers.

Brees set a new record of 48 consecutive games with a touchdown pass throwing a 40-yard touchdown to WR Devery Henderson in the first quarter of the Saints' 31-24 win.

Brees pushed the record to 54 games before it was snapped against the New York Giants on Dec. 9.

Fans can vote for Brees on www.nfl.com/gmc through 9:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 24 to determine the 2012 GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year.

The winner will be presented the 2012 GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year award in New Orleans, the site of Super Bowl XLVII, at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 2, 9-11 p.m. EST on CBS.

The five finalists were selected among 17 of the most memorable GMC Never Say Never Moments during the 2012 NFL season.  Each week the NFL selected three nominees for the moments of the week in which the fans voted for the winner.

