Drew Brees' NFL records and milestones in 2014

A sampling of Drew Brees' NFL records set and milestones reached in 2014 (provided by NFL Communications):

*Has passed for 56,033 yards in his career, the fourth-most all-time.

Has passed for 43,685 yards since joining New Orleans in 2006 and became the seventh quarterback in NFL history with 40,000 passing yards with one franchise. Brees accomplished the feat in his 132nd game with the Saints, surpassing DAN MARINO (Miami, 153 games) as the fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 passing yards with one team.

*Tied for the league lead with 4,952 passing yards, the fifth time in his career leading the league in passing yards, tying Pro Football Hall of Famers SONNY JURGENSEN and DAN MARINO for the most all-time.

*Threw five touchdown passes without an interception in Week 13, his seventh career game with at least five touchdown passes and no interceptions, the most in NFL history.