Drew Brees, Mark Ingram win weekly FedEx awards

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Mark Ingram II were named the winners of the FedEx Air and FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards for Week 11, the NFL announced Thursday, Nov. 23.

Brees had his 37th career fourth quarter/overtime game-winning drive in the 34-31 overtime win over Washington. In New Orleans' final two series' of regulation he helped the Saints offense produce 15 points and completed 11-of-11 passes for 164 yards with both of his touchdown throws.

Brees aslo recorded his 400th career touchdown with the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 19, joining the company of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady and Dan Marino as only the fifth quarterback to have 400 touchdown passes with a single team. Brees also

Ingram led the Saints in rushing with 11 carries for a season-high 134 yards with one touchdown. Ingram recorded the longest run of the day with a 36-yard touchdown run. Ingram also surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards becoming only the second Saint to do so and set up the game-winning kick in overtime with back-to-back big runs.