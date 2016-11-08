Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas up for national awards

Three New Orleans Saints players - quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram and wide receiver Michael Thomas - are up for three weekly NFL awards.
Brees - who threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers - is up for the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award. The other two candidates are Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Brees won the award Week 6 of this season.
Ingram - who ran for 158 yards and scored two touchdowns Sunday - is up for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award. His competition: Latavius Murray of the Oakland Raiders and Melvin Gordon of the San Diego Chargers.
Thomas, a rookie from Ohio State who caught five passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns vs. the 49ers, is up for NFL Rookie of the Week. His competition: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, Andrew Adams of the New York Giants, Kenyan Drake of the Miami Dolphins and Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys.