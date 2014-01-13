Drew Brees, Jimmy Graham honored by Pro Football Writers of America

New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was named to the 2013 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team, while Graham and Drew Brees were named to All-NFC team, PWFA announced Monday.
The 2013 All-NFL team is chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Graham enjoyed one of the most prolific campaigns for a tight end in NFL history in 2013, leading the team in receiving with 86 receptions for 1,215 yards (14.1 avg.) with a team-record 16 touch-downs, the second-highest receiving touchdown total for a tight end all-time, which led the NFL in scoring grabs and ranks second in scoring among nonkickers (96). The fourth-year Saint was also named the Associated Press' All-Pro team and earned his second selection as a Pro Bowl starter.
In 2013, the Pro Bowl-bound Brees once again enjoying a standout regular season, as he completed 446 -of-650 passes (68.6%) for 5,162 yards, 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, three rushing touchdowns and a 104.7 passer rating, ranking among NFL leaders in all statistical categories.
2013 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
QB – Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
RB – Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles
WR – Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns ; Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions
TE – Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints
C – Ryan Kalil, Carolina Panthers
G – Evan Mathis, Philadelphia Eagles; Louis Vasquez, Denver Broncos
T – Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
Defense
DE – Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
DT – Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions
OLB – Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Robert Mathis, Indianapolis Colts
MLB – Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
CB – Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks; Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
S – Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs; Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P – Johnny Hekker, St. Louis Rams
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
PR – Dexter McCluster, Kansas City Chiefs
ST – Justin Bethel, Arizona
2013 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
RB – Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs; Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers
WR – Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns
TE – Jordan Cameron, Cleveland Browns
C – Alex Mack, Cleveland Browns
G – Logan Mankins, New England Patriots; Louis Vasquez, Denver Broncos
T – Branden Albert, Kansas City Chiefs; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
Defense
DE – Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
DT – Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans; Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs
OLB – Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs; Robert Mathis, Indianapolis Colts
MLB – Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati Bengals
CB – Brent Grimes, Miami Dolphins; Joe Haden, Cleveland Browns
S – Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers
Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P – Brandon Fields, Miami Dolphins
KR – Quintin Demps, Kansas City Chiefs
PR – Dexter McCluster, Kansas City Chiefs
ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
2013 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
RB – Matt Forte, Chicago Bears; LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles
WR – Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions; Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears
TE – Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints
C – Ryan Kalil, Carolina Panthers
G – Evan Mathis, Philadelphia Eagles; Josh Sitton, Green Bay Packers
T – Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles; Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
DE – Greg Hardy, Carolina Panthers; Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams
DT – Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions
OLB – Ahmad Brooks, San Francisco 49ers; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MLB – Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
CB – Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
S – Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks; Donte Whitner, San Francisco 49ers
Special Teams
PK – Steven Hauschka, Seattle Seahawks
P – Johnny Hekker, St. Louis Rams
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
PR – Golden Tate, Seattle Seahawks
ST – Justin Bethel, Arizona Cardinals