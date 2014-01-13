Drew Brees, Jimmy Graham honored by Pro Football Writers of America

New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was named to the 2013 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team, while Graham and Drew Brees were named to All-NFC team, PWFA announced Monday.

The 2013 All-NFL team is chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Graham enjoyed one of the most prolific campaigns for a tight end in NFL history in 2013, leading the team in receiving with 86 receptions for 1,215 yards (14.1 avg.) with a team-record 16 touch-downs, the second-highest receiving touchdown total for a tight end all-time, which led the NFL in scoring grabs and ranks second in scoring among nonkickers (96). The fourth-year Saint was also named the Associated Press' All-Pro team and earned his second selection as a Pro Bowl starter.

In 2013, the Pro Bowl-bound Brees once again enjoying a standout regular season, as he completed 446 -of-650 passes (68.6%) for 5,162 yards, 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, three rushing touchdowns and a 104.7 passer rating, ranking among NFL leaders in all statistical categories.

2013 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

RB – Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

WR – Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns ; Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

TE – Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints

C – Ryan Kalil, Carolina Panthers

G – Evan Mathis, Philadelphia Eagles; Louis Vasquez, Denver Broncos

T – Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns

Defense

DE – Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

DT – Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions

OLB – Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Robert Mathis, Indianapolis Colts

MLB – Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

CB – Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks; Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

S – Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs; Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P – Johnny Hekker, St. Louis Rams

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

PR – Dexter McCluster, Kansas City Chiefs

ST – Justin Bethel, Arizona

2013 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

RB – Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs; Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers

WR – Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns

TE – Jordan Cameron, Cleveland Browns

C – Alex Mack, Cleveland Browns

G – Logan Mankins, New England Patriots; Louis Vasquez, Denver Broncos

T – Branden Albert, Kansas City Chiefs; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns

Defense

DE – Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

DT – Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans; Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB – Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs; Robert Mathis, Indianapolis Colts

MLB – Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati Bengals

CB – Brent Grimes, Miami Dolphins; Joe Haden, Cleveland Browns

S – Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P – Brandon Fields, Miami Dolphins

KR – Quintin Demps, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Dexter McCluster, Kansas City Chiefs

ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

2013 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

RB – Matt Forte, Chicago Bears; LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

WR – Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions; Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears

TE – Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints

C – Ryan Kalil, Carolina Panthers

G – Evan Mathis, Philadelphia Eagles; Josh Sitton, Green Bay Packers

T – Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles; Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DE – Greg Hardy, Carolina Panthers; Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams

DT – Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions

OLB – Ahmad Brooks, San Francisco 49ers; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MLB – Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

CB – Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks

S – Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks; Donte Whitner, San Francisco 49ers