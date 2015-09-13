Drew Brees four TDs away from 400 for his career

The Saints will be looking for their first regular season win in their second try at University of Phoenix Stadium. Their last win in Arizona was an Oct. 29, 2000, 21-10 victory at Sun Devil Stadium. They have a 5-10 record at the Cardinals.

· New Orleans will be looking to improve to 18-31 in season openers. Sunday marks only the 16th time in the 48-year history of the franchise the Saints have opened on the road. The Saints have a 5-10 record in these games.

· Sean Payton has a 5-3 record in games on kickoff weekend.

· New Orleans will be looking to even a its record against the Cardinals, who lead the series 14-13. With a win, the Saints would have at least a .500 all-time record against 13 teams.

· WR Marques Colston will play in the 134th game of his career Sunday, moving him into the top 20 on the club's all-time games played list, a tie for 19th with QB Archie Manning and TE John Tice.

· Colston has 666 career grabs, ranked 50th in all-time record books. With two grabs he would move into a tie for 49th with Amani Toomer. With three, he would move into a tie for 48th with Ricky Proehl, with four he would move into a tie for 47th with Herman Moore and with five, he would take sole possession of 47th.

· Colston has 9,239 career receiving yards, ranked 52nd in NFL record books. With 37 receiving yards, he would surpass Raymond Berry for 51st all-time. Colston needs 160 receiving yards to move into the top 50.

· With 68 touchdown grabs, Colston is tied with Art Monk and Berry for 39th all-time. With one scoring grab, he would take sole possession of 39th. With two, he would move into a tie for 37th with Anquan Boldin and Gary Collins.

· Colston has 27 career 100-yard receiving games, second in club history. With his next 100-yard game, he would move into a tie for first in club record books with Joe Horn

· G Jarhi Evans will play in his 143rd career game Sunday, moving him into a tie for 13th with Eric Martin on the club's all-time games played list.

· RB Mark Ingram has 2,426 career rushing yards. With 36 rushing yards, he would move into a tie in the club's top 10 in rushing yards with Wayne Wilson. With 128 rushing yards, he would move into a tie for ninth with Mario Bates. Ingram has 20 career rushing touchdowns, ranked ninth in club record books. With one rushing touchdown, he would move into a tie for eighth with Bates and with two into sole possession with eighth. Once Ingram gets three more rushing touchdowns, he would move into a tie for sixth with another former Heisman Trophy winner, George Rogers and Rueben Mayes.

· G Tim Lelito will make his first career start at left guard Sunday.