Drew Brees and Pierre Thomas are up for NFL Weekly Awards

The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-31

Oct 07, 2014 at 06:16 AM

Drew Brees and Pierre Thomas are both up for NFL weekly awards after the New Orleans Saints' dramatic 37-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brees is up for the FedEx Air Player of the Week and Thomas is up for the GMC "Never Say Never" Moment of the Week.

Vote for Brees here and for Thomas here. Winners will be announced Thursday afternoon.

Brees passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

Thomas had two touchdowns and 112 yards from scrimmage with four carries for 35 yards and eight receptions for 77 yards.

Thomas' second touchdown, a 27-yard run, brought New Orleans to within five points of the Buccaneers.

Saints locker room after win vs Buccaneers

Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room after the team's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

