Drew Brees and Pierre Thomas are up for NFL Weekly Awards

Drew Brees and Pierre Thomas are both up for NFL weekly awards after the New Orleans Saints' dramatic 37-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brees is up for the FedEx Air Player of the Week and Thomas is up for the GMC "Never Say Never" Moment of the Week.
Brees passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay.
Thomas had two touchdowns and 112 yards from scrimmage with four carries for 35 yards and eight receptions for 77 yards.
Thomas' second touchdown, a 27-yard run, brought New Orleans to within five points of the Buccaneers.
Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room after the team's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)