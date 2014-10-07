Drew Brees and Pierre Thomas are up for NFL Weekly Awards

Drew Brees and Pierre Thomas are both up for NFL weekly awards after the New Orleans Saints' dramatic 37-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brees is up for the FedEx Air Player of the Week and Thomas is up for the GMC "Never Say Never" Moment of the Week.

Vote for Brees here and for Thomas here. Winners will be announced Thursday afternoon.

Brees passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

Thomas had two touchdowns and 112 yards from scrimmage with four carries for 35 yards and eight receptions for 77 yards.