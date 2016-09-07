Drew Brees agrees to contract extension with New Orleans Saints

Quarterback Drew Brees announced at his Wednesday press conference that he has agreed to a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints.
Brees, the franchise leader in every major passing category in team history, was entering the final year of his contract and had presviously stated he wanted to get a deal done before the season started Sunday vs. the Oakland Raiders. Brees signed with the Saints in 2006 as a free agent and has led the team a victory in Super Bowl XLIV and four other player appearances. The 37-year-old will be entering his 16th season in the NFL, his 11th with the Saints. He threw for 4,870 yards and 32 touchdowns in just 15 games last season.
More details to come.