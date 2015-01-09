Drew Brees added to 2015 Pro Bowl roster

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Breeshas been named to the 2015 Pro Bowl squad, it was announced by the Saints and the National Football League Friday, Jan. 9. It is Brees' ninth Pro Bowl selection overall and his eighth as a member of the Saints. Brees surpasses former Saints Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf(seven) with the most selections in franchise history. It is Brees' seventh consecutive selection, dating to the 2008 season, tying him with Roaf for the most consecutive Pro Bowl selections in team records.

Brees, 6 feet, 209 pounds, completed his 14th NFL season and ninth with the Saints. He started all 16 games in 2014 for the fifth consecutive season and completed 456-of-659 passes (69.2 percent) for 4,952 yards with 33 touchdown passes and a 97.0 passer rating, finishing the season ranked first in the league in completions and attempts, tied for first in passing yardage, ranked second in completion percentage, tied for fifth in touchdown passes and ranked sixth in passer rating. In tying for the league lead in passing yardage for the fifth time in his career, Brees is now tied with Sonny Jurgensen and Dan Marino for the most passing yardage titles in league history.

In his 14-year NFL career, the Purdue product, who originally entered the NFL as a second round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2001, before signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2006, has played in 202 games (201 starts) and has completed 4,937 of 7,458 passes (66.2 percent) for 56,033 yards, 396 touchdown passes and a 95.4 passer rating. He's the NFL's all-time most accurate passer, is ranked fourth in completions, passing yardage and touchdown passes and seventh in rating.