Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Deuce McAllister was drafted by the New Orleans Saints 13 years ago today

Deuce McAllister was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 23rd pick overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft on April 21, 2001

Apr 21, 2014 at 01:12 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Monday, April 21, 2014:

Running back Deuce McAllister was drafted by the New Orleans Saints 13 years ago Monday.

The Saints selected McAllister with the 23rd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Drew Brees also entered the NFL 13 years ago Monday, as he was the 32nd overall selection (first pick of the second round) by the San Diego Chargers.

McAllister played for the Saints for eight seasons from 2001-2008. A two-time Pro Bowler (2002 and 2003). The Saints Hall of Famer retired as the leading rusher in the history of the franchise, amassing 6,096 yards on 1,429 carries (4.3 avg.).

Comment below with your favorite memory of DDEEUUCCEE!

Best of McAllister

A collection of photos of the Saints career touchdown and rushing yards leader - Deuce McAllister who elected to the 2012 class of the Saints Hall of Fame.

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep defensive front
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Veteran tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk anchor the unit
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers/tight ends

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints provide versatility in loaded backfield
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Saints seek to replace franchise quarterback Drew Brees following his retirement
news

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

Jenkins tied career highs in interceptions, sacks
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett working on offensive chemistry this offseason

'I'm just happy to be able to show what I can do and happy to be a part of the Saints'
news

Latavius Murray focused on increased efficiency entering 2021 campaign for New Orleans Saints

'I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously, or just the best ever to be honest with you'
news

Marcus Davenport's self-confidence can benefit himself and New Orleans Saints

'I forget that sometimes I can do things quite good'
news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
news

Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

'That was my No. 1 thing, I wanted to stay a Saint'
Advertising