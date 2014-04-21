Deuce McAllister was drafted by the New Orleans Saints 13 years ago today

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Monday, April 21, 2014:

Running back Deuce McAllister was drafted by the New Orleans Saints 13 years ago Monday.

The Saints selected McAllister with the 23rd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Drew Brees also entered the NFL 13 years ago Monday, as he was the 32nd overall selection (first pick of the second round) by the San Diego Chargers.

McAllister played for the Saints for eight seasons from 2001-2008. A two-time Pro Bowler (2002 and 2003). The Saints Hall of Famer retired as the leading rusher in the history of the franchise, amassing 6,096 yards on 1,429 carries (4.3 avg.).