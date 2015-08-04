Deuce McAllister to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints legend Deuce McAllister will be the first of three standout local athletes to be inducted into the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Each year's Hall of Fame class is selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Selection Committee, a group of current and former media members who annually recognize a variety of award-winners, including the Corbett Awards and the Eddie Robinson Award. The group also selects the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month each month.