Ten things to know about New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen

Here are 10 things to know about New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen:
1. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in New Orleans Saints history (including interim coaches). He was the 18th head coach in Raiders history, when he became their head coach in 2012.
2. Allen helped the Saints win six NFC South Division titles, including four straight from 2017-20. The others were in 2006 and 2009.
3. The 49-year-old was born in Atlanta (yep, that Atlanta), but raised in Texas and graduated from L.D. Bell High in Hurst, Texas. He played safety collegiately at Texas A&M in College Station. The accent definitely has a Texas influence.
4. Allen earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the A&M School of Business Management in 1995, and a master's degree in kinesiology from the A&M College of Education in 1998.
5. Head coach will be his fifth title with the Saints, joining assistant defensive line coach (2006-07), secondary coach (2008-10), senior defensive assistant (2015) and defensive coordinator (2015-21).
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
6. As defensive coordinator, in six seasons the Saints had a 10-point drop in points per game allowed, from 29.8 (most in the NFL) in 2015, to 19.7 (fourth fewest allowed) in 2021.
7. His late father, Grady Allen, was a standout linebacker at Texas A&M and later in the NFL for the Falcons, from 1968-72.
8. His Saints defenses have ranked in the top 10 in yards per game and in the top five in opponent points per game each of the past two seasons.
9. He's mainly a "visor" guy. As an assistant his preferred headwear was a visor, usually with a marker/sharpie tucked in it behind his right ear.
10. His Saints defenses are on a 22-game streak, regular season and postseason combined, of not allowing an individual 100-yard rusher.