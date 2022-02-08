Ten things to know about New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen

Here are 10 things to know about New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen:

1. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in New Orleans Saints history (including interim coaches). He was the 18th head coach in Raiders history, when he became their head coach in 2012.

2. Allen helped the Saints win six NFC South Division titles, including four straight from 2017-20. The others were in 2006 and 2009.

3. The 49-year-old was born in Atlanta (yep, that Atlanta), but raised in Texas and graduated from L.D. Bell High in Hurst, Texas. He played safety collegiately at Texas A&M in College Station. The accent definitely has a Texas influence.

4. Allen earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the A&M School of Business Management in 1995, and a master's degree in kinesiology from the A&M College of Education in 1998.