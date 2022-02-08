Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ten things to know about New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen

New Orleans head coach helped Saints win six division titles

Feb 08, 2022 at 02:35 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-coach-Dennis-Allen0012
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Here are 10 things to know about New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen:

1. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in New Orleans Saints history (including interim coaches). He was the 18th head coach in Raiders history, when he became their head coach in 2012.

2. Allen helped the Saints win six NFC South Division titles, including four straight from 2017-20. The others were in 2006 and 2009.

3. The 49-year-old was born in Atlanta (yep, that Atlanta), but raised in Texas and graduated from L.D. Bell High in Hurst, Texas. He played safety collegiately at Texas A&M in College Station. The accent definitely has a Texas influence.

4. Allen earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the A&M School of Business Management in 1995, and a master's degree in kinesiology from the A&M College of Education in 1998.

5. Head coach will be his fifth title with the Saints, joining assistant defensive line coach (2006-07), secondary coach (2008-10), senior defensive assistant (2015) and defensive coordinator (2015-21).

Photos: Dennis Allen named head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
1 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
2 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
3 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
4 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
5 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
6 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
7 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
8 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
9 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
10 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
11 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
12 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
13 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
14 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
15 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
16 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
17 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
18 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
19 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
20 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
21 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
22 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
23 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
24 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
25 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
26 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
27 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
28 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
29 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
30 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
31 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
32 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
33 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
34 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
35 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
36 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
37 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
38 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
39 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
40 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
41 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
42 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
43 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
44 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
45 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
46 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
47 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
48 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
49 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
50 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

6. As defensive coordinator, in six seasons the Saints had a 10-point drop in points per game allowed, from 29.8 (most in the NFL) in 2015, to 19.7 (fourth fewest allowed) in 2021.

7. His late father, Grady Allen, was a standout linebacker at Texas A&M and later in the NFL for the Falcons, from 1968-72.

8. His Saints defenses have ranked in the top 10 in yards per game and in the top five in opponent points per game each of the past two seasons.

9. He's mainly a "visor" guy. As an assistant his preferred headwear was a visor, usually with a marker/sharpie tucked in it behind his right ear.

10. His Saints defenses are on a 22-game streak, regular season and postseason combined, of not allowing an individual 100-yard rusher.

Related Content

news

Dennis Allen named head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Serving as New Orleans' defensive coordinator since 2015, Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history
news

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
news

Top 10 defining victories of Coach Sean Payton's tenure with the New Orleans Saints

Payton stepped down as head coach on Jan. 25 after 16 years and 15 seasons of coaching
news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
news

Sean Payton was exactly what the Saints and New Orleans needed, precisely when they needed it

No-backing-down attitude, in-your-face fury helped fuel incredible success
news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston happy that Sean Payton could go out on his terms

Colston: 'We're all forever indebted'
news

Thank You, Sean Payton | Saints and NFL players, celebrities, and more thank head coach

Saints head coach announced his decision to step away from the team on January 25, 2022
news

Sean Payton, with confidence and swagger, changed the Saints and New Orleans

In addition to Super Bowl, Saints won seven NFC South Division titles including the four straight and posted nine 10-win seasons
news

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to step away

Payton leaves his role as head coach after 16 seasons with Saints
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for Covid-19

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for Tampa game
Advertising