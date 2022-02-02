Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Allen rejoined the Saints in '15 after a three-year stint as head coach of the Raiders (8-28 record).

For Loomis, it will be the first coaching search since following the 2005 season, when Payton was hired. From then until now, questions for candidates have adjusted accordingly.

"They probably are different and yet, I think we're still trying to find out the same sort of things, get a feel for the same sort of things from these head coaching candidates," Loomis said. "A lot of (questioning regarding) philosophy and vision and leadership. The specific questions may be a little different in how we go about finding out what we're looking to find out."

Loomis wouldn't divulge specific criteria that was being considered, but said, "We have some thoughts we've shared amongst ourselves, and I think we have a pretty good idea of what we're looking for."

He also reiterated that there wouldn't be a rush to fill the vacancy.

"It's our head coach, it's the face of the franchise, it's the direction that we're going to be headed," he said. "It's a real important decision. I'd like it be someone that coaches here 16 years and has a lot of wins like the last one. None of us are taking this lightly. We're looking to find someone who can lead our team for the long run.

"You always want to do it as quickly as you can but it's a lot more important to get it right than it is to be quick. And so, we're going to take our time. We have a set of criteria and things that we're looking for. We're just going to go through the process and however long that takes, that's what we'll take."

QB INPUT: Loomis said the new coach would have input on the decision the franchise makes at quarterback. "All the roster decisions – we've talked about, we've evaluated our team, we kind of have a pretty good idea of what we have," Loomis said. "But we need the coaching staff in place, and a head coach in place, in order to finish that process.

"It's a question that every candidate's going to have: 'Who's your quarterback going to be? What are your thoughts?' That's a collaborative decision. We've got in-house candidates and guys that have been with us, and there may be some other candidates. We'll just go through that process and determine who those are and we'll come up with a collective preference."