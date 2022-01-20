Linebacker Demario Davis produces another All-Pro season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Recap 2021

Davis led the Saints in tackles for the fourth consecutive season, with 105. It was the fifth straight year he has totaled more than 100. He also had three sacks, seven passes defensed, 13 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits and was named second-team All-Pro for the second straight year, and All-Pro for the third consecutive season. Davis played in 16 of 17 games, missing the first game of his NFL career due to health and safety protocols in Week 16, but still equaled his career high in tackles for loss. He played every snap on defense in 15 of his 16 games.