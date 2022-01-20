Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker Demario Davis produces another All-Pro season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Recap 2021

Davis led Saints in tackles for fourth straight year

Jan 20, 2022 at 11:01 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL/LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ 2021 season analysis:

Davis led the Saints in tackles for the fourth consecutive season, with 105. It was the fifth straight year he has totaled more than 100. He also had three sacks, seven passes defensed, 13 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits and was named second-team All-Pro for the second straight year, and All-Pro for the third consecutive season. Davis played in 16 of 17 games, missing the first game of his NFL career due to health and safety protocols in Week 16, but still equaled his career high in tackles for loss. He played every snap on defense in 15 of his 16 games.

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis' best game of the 2021 season:

In Week 7 against Seattle, Davis turned in one of his most forceful performances as a Saint. He finished with two sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a pass defensed and 10 tackles in New Orleans' 13-10 victory over the Seahawks. He played every snap on defense.

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis' best quote from the 2021 season:

"Football is the greatest teacher of life, I believe. That's my favorite part about the game, is how much it teaches about life. One thing about life is you're going to go through trials, you're going to go through adversity and you have to keep moving forward. And that doesn't mean that at the end of the storm, that the sun's going to come out all bright and everything is going to be all good. Just like this situation – we fought all the way through it and we still ended up falling short (of the playoffs). But if you don't fight, you don't have a chance. And if you do fight, you do have a chance. And that was our situation. I think it's the same in life; the only way you have a chance to make it to a better situation is to keep moving forward when adversity comes. As long as you keep moving forward, the sun will eventually come out and it'll eventually go in your favor. I think we got a chance to experience that first-hand this season and we're all better players and people for it.” Demario Davis

2021 Saints Season Photos: Demario Davis 

New Orleans Saints
1 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 21

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL/LCC
3 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/AP Images
4 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 21

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL/LCC
13 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/AP Images
15 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 21

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL/LCC
17 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 21

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL/LCC
19 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 21

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
