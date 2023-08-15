Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints sign RB Darrel Williams and terminate contract of WR James Washington

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent running back to roster

Aug 15, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent running back Darrel Williams and terminated the contract of wide receiver James Washington. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Williams, 5-11, 224 was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. The former John Ehret (Marrero, La.) High School standout has appeared in 57 regular season games with seven starts for Kansas City (2018-21) and the Arizona Cardinals (2022), carrying 258 times for 1,014 yards with 11 touchdowns and catching 87 passes for 771 yards with four touchdowns. In seven playoff games with one start for the Chiefs, he has carried 32 times for 148 yards (4.6 avg.) with two touchdowns, caught seven passes for 35 yards and made two special teams tackles.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for Arizona and carried 21 times for 102 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for nine yards. In 2021, his final season in Kansas City, he enjoyed his most productive season when he played in all 17 regular season games with seven starts, carried 144 times for 558 yards with six touchdowns, and caught 47 passes for 452 yards with two touchdowns, when he was one of just seven players with 500+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards.

Williams played four seasons at LSU (2014-17), where he rushed for 1,651 yards and 19 touchdowns with 38 receptions for 462 yards. He became the first player in school history to record 100+ yards rushing and receiving in the same game in a performance vs. Mississippi on October 17, 2017. At John Ehret, he led the Patriots to the 2013 district title as a senior, running for a school record 2,201 yards and 32 touchdowns

Darrel Williams joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Mark Zaleski/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Brian Westerholt/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Becker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

John Locher/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Bottari/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Peter Aiken/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Bottari/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

NFL/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Dermer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Dermer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Dermer/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for Arizona and carried 21 times for 102 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for nine yards. In 2021, his final season in Kansas City, he enjoyed his most productive season when he played in all 17 regular season games with seven starts, carried 144 times for 558 yards with six touchdowns, and caught 47 passes for 452 yards with two touchdowns, when he was one of just seven players with 500+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards.

Williams played four seasons at LSU (2014-17), where he rushed for 1,651 yards and 19 touchdowns with 38 receptions for 462 yards. He became the first player in school history to record 100+ yards rushing and receiving in the same game in a performance vs. Mississippi on October 17, 2017. At John Ehret, he led the Patriots to the 2013 district title as a senior, running for a school record 2,201 yards and 32 touchdowns

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign LB Jaylon Smith and terminate contract of WR Keke Coutee

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent linebacker to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints re-sign tight end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add wide receiver to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two linemen to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Week 2 of Training Camp
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Training Camp
news

Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to one-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: 12-year NFL veteran spent his first five seasons with New Orleans
news

Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

Shift4 Transaction Alert: New Orleans native is a nine-year NFL veteran most recently with the Washington Commanders in 2022
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints update player status ahead of Training Camp
news

New Orleans Saints sign DE Isaiah Foskey to four-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Rookie defensive end out of Notre Dame was the Saints second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Advertising