New Orleans Saints sign RB Darrel Williams and terminate contract of WR James Washington

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent running back Darrel Williams and terminated the contract of wide receiver James Washington. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Williams, 5-11, 224 was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. The former John Ehret (Marrero, La.) High School standout has appeared in 57 regular season games with seven starts for Kansas City (2018-21) and the Arizona Cardinals (2022), carrying 258 times for 1,014 yards with 11 touchdowns and catching 87 passes for 771 yards with four touchdowns. In seven playoff games with one start for the Chiefs, he has carried 32 times for 148 yards (4.6 avg.) with two touchdowns, caught seven passes for 35 yards and made two special teams tackles.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for Arizona and carried 21 times for 102 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for nine yards. In 2021, his final season in Kansas City, he enjoyed his most productive season when he played in all 17 regular season games with seven starts, carried 144 times for 558 yards with six touchdowns, and caught 47 passes for 452 yards with two touchdowns, when he was one of just seven players with 500+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards.