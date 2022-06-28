Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Dan Simmons to be honored at inaugural 'Awards Of Excellence' event at Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Longtime Saints head equipment manager honored from June 29-30

Jun 28, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Dan-Simmons-1920-032122
Michael C. Hebert/Miichael C. Hebert

Former New Orleans Saints head equipment manager Dan Simmons and 19 other NFL equipment managers, assistant coaches, athletic trainers and public relations personnel will be recognized at the first annual 'Awards of Excellence' event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame from June 29-30. 'Awards of Excellence' is a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched this past spring to recognize significant contributors to the game.

On Wednesday, June 29, Simmons and his family will meet with other honorees and their families, Pro Football Hall of Fame executives and Pro Football Hall of Fame members at a cocktail reception. On Thursday, after touring the facility, Simmons and the other recipients will be honored at an awards luncheon, where Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts will serve as master of ceremonies. Simmons will return to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during enshrinement week in August when former Black and Gold LB Sam Mills is posthumously inducted. Simmons and his fellow award winners will be recognized in a display inside a designated area of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Simmons, affectionately nicknamed "Chief," provided 42 years of service to the Saints in the equipment department, starting in 1973 and through the 2014 season. Since his retirement as head equipment manager, he has served as an alumni/legends coordinator, assisting in the club's outreach efforts to involve former players with the organization and is also a club contact with the NFL's Legends Program, which is designed to help former NFL players connect with each other, their former teams and the league.

Simmons worked a total of 858 New Orleans Saints preseason, regular season and postseason games. He was a member of 10 playoff teams as head equipment manager and celebrated the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV championship. During his Saints career as head equipment manager, he handled the equipment needs for thousands of players during the tenures of 14 of the franchise's first 16 head coaches.

Simmons' dedication to the Saints has been nationally recognized prior this week's honor, showing his continuing devotion and service to the franchise and to the NFL. At the 2015 NFL Equipment Managers Meetings, Simmons was honored with a lifetime achievement award by his colleagues from all 32 clubs. In 2010, he was elected into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, along with late Assistant Equipment Manager Silky Powell, as that year's Joe Gemelli "Fleur-De-Lis" Award winners. Following the 1994 and 2005 seasons, Simmons and his staff were selected in a vote by their peers for the Whitey Zimmerman Memorial award, annually given to the NFL equipment staff that exceeds the usual demands to the position.

A St. Louis native, Simmons' late father Bill held a similar post with the St. Louis Cardinals football franchise for 22 years, with Dan assisting him on a full-time basis from 1971-72 before coming to New Orleans. A graduate of Meramec College in St. Louis, Simmons is also a Vietnam veteran who served four years in the U.S. Navy. He and his wife, Elaine, have three grown children – Tracy, Tony and Amy – and four grandchildren.

Related Links

Related Content

news

McAfee, Henderson and Mangum set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame in October

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

Jahri Evans, Reggie Bush, and Craig Heyward highlight former New Orleans Saints on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

National Football Foundation released 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

news

New Orleans Saints sign G/T Khalique Washington to three-year contract

news

Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities

Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register at 1:00 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL's inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects will attend various leadership development sessions

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract

Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team

news

Saints to host Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2

This will be the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas

Advertising