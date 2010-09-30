Courtney Roby Honored By NFC

New Orleans Saints WR Courtney Roby was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month today for his play in the month of September. In his fifth NFL season and third with the Saints, Roby returned nine kickoffs for 232 yards (25.8 avg.), leads the Saints with five special teams tackles and also has one fumble recovery on punt coverage.

"It's humbling and a blessing," said the Indiana University alum. "We work so hard collectively as a group day in and day out, so to have that recognition is humbling to me."

Roby enjoyed his biggest game on one of the club's biggest stages of the season on Monday Night Football at San Francisco, September 20, as he averaged 27 yards on three kickoff returns and recovered a fumble by 49ers PR Phillip Adams which led to a fourth quarter field goal, as well as two tackles on kick coverage.

On September 26 vs. Carolina, Roby ran back a season-long 39-yard return.

Roby is ranked ninth in the NFL in 2010 with a 25.8 kickoff return average. His career return average of 26.5 as a Saint is ranked first in club recover books. Roby's play on coverage units have been a key factor in the club's improvement from ranked 32nd in the NFL in kickoff coverage and 29th in punt coverage in 2009, moving up to fifth in both categories.