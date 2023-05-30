Continuity at quarterback will be a plus for New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy

So far, what McCoy has seen from Carr during OTAs, he has embraced. Having Carr join the Saints as an unrestricted free agent was reason enough for McCoy to join the voluntary workouts.

"I would say it's been awesome so far," he said. "Derek's an awesome guy, he's awesome in the huddle. I'm really, really excited for this year, for him, for the whole process.

"With a new quarterback, getting in, learning him, learning how he communicates, learning his cadence, were all things that I wanted to be a part of."

There's a bonus to having Carr in the backfield, too. The veteran quarterback is comfortable taking over calling the offensive line protections, and the anchor of the line is fine with that change.

"It's a lot easier for him to see all the things back there standing up, studying the coverages week in and week out, than it is for me to do all that," McCoy said. "Because at some point I have to lock in and be like, 'I'm blocking this person.' It's been awesome having him do that."

"The way I was taught is, if you're in control you know where your problems are," Carr said. "You do all that studying and all that preparation just to break the huddle and let someone else make the decision, I've always felt that I like to be in control of the game and I like to make those points. And I'm not right every time, but if I'm not right, at least I know where my answer is at.

"With these defenses so complicated sometimes, you're not going to be 100 percent. But if I'm not 100 percent, where's my answer. That's how I was trained and that's how I grew up in a certain system, in this kind of protection system."

It's a hierarchy that Coach Dennis Allen is comfortable with. He has seen a smooth playing relationship between McCoy and Carr.