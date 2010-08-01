Commissioner To Visit Saints Camp Monday

Commissioner ROGER GOODELL will visit eight training camps in six days from August 2-7 leading up to Hall of Fame weekend, the NFL confirmed today. Including visits to Green Bay and Kansas City this week, Commissioner Goodell will be in 11 cities in 10 days, meeting with players, coaches, fans and members of the news media as the NFL prepares to begin its 91st season.

The tour will stop at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie tommorrow.

Commissioner Goodell will travel on the Madden Cruiser with Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and broadcasting legend JOHN MADDEN at five of the stops. Madden now serves as Special Advisor to the Commissioner on a variety of football matters. The trip will conclude on Saturday night, August 7 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, OH.