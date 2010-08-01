Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Commissioner To Visit Saints Camp Monday

Tour will stop in Metairie tommorrow

Aug 01, 2010 at 03:14 AM

Commissioner ROGER GOODELL will visit eight training camps in six days from August 2-7 leading up to Hall of Fame weekend, the NFL confirmed today.  Including visits to Green Bay and Kansas City this week, Commissioner Goodell will be in 11 cities in 10 days, meeting with players, coaches, fans and members of the news media as the NFL prepares to begin its 91st season. 

The tour will stop at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie tommorrow.

Commissioner Goodell will travel on the Madden Cruiser with Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and broadcasting legend JOHN MADDEN at five of the stops.  Madden now serves as Special Advisor to the Commissioner on a variety of football matters. The trip will conclude on Saturday night, August 7 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, OH.

Following a visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Saints' camps on August 2, Commissioner Goodell will join Madden and the Madden Cruiser for visits to the training camps of the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.  From Cleveland, the Madden Cruiser will head to Canton for the Hall of Fame festivities.  On Saturday morning, Commissioner Goodell will fly to Indianapolis to attend Colts training camp in Anderson, Indiana before returning to Canton for the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Saturday evening.

