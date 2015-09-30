 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Coach Sean Payton says Drew Brees has improved, will throw every day this week

Payton: 'He needs to be healthy and we’ll play him, and if he’s not, we won’t'

Sep 30, 2015 at 02:25 AM

Drew Brees completely wasn't given a green light to play in the New Orleans Saints' nationally televised, Sunday night game against Dallas in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But the caution is lessening by the day.

"It's going to be safe to say he's going to throw every day now, continue to rehab and strengthen the shoulder," Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "I would say, based on the way he's feeling, he's done well. He's improved. His strength – I think all of that has been positive.

"We'll be able to gauge when we get into a full practice today, tomorrow and Friday and have a better idea of to what degree (Brees has improved)."

Brees sat out his first Saints game due to injury (bruised right rotator cuff) on Sunday, a 27-22 road loss to Carolina. His backup, Luke McCown, started his first regular-season game since the 2011 season and completed 31 of 38 passes for 310 yards. McCown's end zone interception with 69 seconds left would've given the Saints the lead against the Panthers.

Payton said Brees' health, rather than McCown's performance, will determine the playing status of the franchise's all-time leader in every quarterback category.

"He needs to be healthy and we'll play him, and if he's not, we won't," Payton said. "Especially at his position, it's not where he's going to play, but he's only 80 percent. That's something we would never do.

"Luke's job is to come in and be able to function, and he did a real good job of it the other day."

Payton also said the cornerback Keenan Lewis is on schedule to make his first regular-season appearance Sunday. Lewis had surgery to repair a sports hernia during preseason. Fellow New Orleanian Delvin Breaux has started in Lewis' left cornerback spot and could do so again against the Cowboys, as Lewis transitions back into the lineup.

"I do see Keenan having a real good chance to play this week," Payton said. "We've got to be smart with his first week back, just with a total pitch count. But it's a good problem to have.

"Obviously, we'll have more than one defensive package. We've got to find a way to put our best guys out there and then depending on whether it's first, second or third down, that could change."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
Advertising