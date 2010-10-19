Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Chris Ivory Captures League Awards

RB captures Rookie of the Week, FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Oct 19, 2010 at 06:26 AM

It was announced today that Saints RB Chris Ivory was the week six winner for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week as well as the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week, following a spectacular performance in New Orleans' 31-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.  An undrafted free agent out of Division II Tiffin University in Ohio, Ivory received the start carrying 15 times for 158 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry, also adding a 17-yard reception. This was the fourth-highest yardage total by an NFL runner in 2010, the 23rd most rushing yards by an undrafted player in NFL history and the second-most yards per carry in a single-game by a Saints runner in club record books (minimum eight attempts.), the first to gain 150 yards and gain ten yards a carry. Ivory's yards per carry was the fourth-best in a single game in NFL history by an undrafted player with at least ten carries.

Ivory won both honors via online voting at NFL.com

Other nominees for the Rookie of the week were Wide receiver Danario Alexander of the St. Louis Rams, linebacker Jermaine Cunningham of the New England Patriots, free safety Cody Grimm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh of the Detroit Lions

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors.  Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.  The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.

Other nominees of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week were St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson and San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore.

As part of the Air & Ground program, FedEx continues its support of Safe Kids USA by making weekly $2,000 donations in Ivory's name. The funding, allocated to local Safe Kids coalitions in that team's city, is used for pedestrian safety improvements throughout the year, from upgraded crosswalks and safety signs to traffic barriers and educational training.

