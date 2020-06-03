Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz

To that end, Shambry decided that sending Andy to IMG Academy made the most sense. And for her, it was a painful decision, but one that she believed was necessary.

"It hurt," she said. "That hurt real bad. But when the opportunity came, I had to look at all aspects. I said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I said, not a lot of kids get this opportunity to go to this school. So when Andy got the phone call, he said, 'Mom, IMG Academy, they want me to come visit,' and so on and so on.

"When we got to the school, they did a tour, showed us everything, everything it had to offer, what he was going to learn. It was a lot of positivity and at that moment, I said, 'Look, if he's going to grow here and it's going to better his education and better what he does as far as football, then we're going to go for it.' But I was sold probably by the end of the tour.

"I had told the coach, 'He's staying.' And Andy says to me, 'Mom, what about my clothes?' And I'm like, 'OK, I'm going to mail you the clothes. We're going to mail them.' He had a couple of people in his ear, teammates maybe, who were kind of discouraging him possibly from going. I had to tell him, if they had that opportunity to go, they would go. I said this is once in a lifetime, you're gonna go.

"I had to put my feelings aside because I felt like that was going to be selfish of me. If it's something that is going to better him, I wanted him to go. It was something that you couldn't resist. When that time came, I bought the plane ticket back to Bradenton. I walked him into the airport. And it hurt. It really hurt.

"I look back at it today – it hurt so bad, sending him off. But I knew he was going to be fine. I called him every day. They kept me updated with everything, it's like I didn't miss anything. And every chance I got, I would drive to Florida. But it hurt. It wasn't easy. That's my son, I had him, I raised him. But it was good hurt."

Andy distributed a different kind of hurt at IMG, and then at Michigan.