Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Catholic churches to ring bells as reminder to pray for community during coronavirus pandemic

Bell ringing will start Sunday at 6 p.m.

Apr 03, 2020 at 02:49 PM

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond has asked all area Catholic churches to begin ringing their bells at 6 p.m. each evening as a reminder to pray for the community as it continues to suffer during the coronavirus pandemic. The archbishop hopes that in addition to area Catholic churches, leaders of all faith traditions will join in ringing their bells to hold up in prayer those who are sick, those who have died and their families, health care workers, and community leaders.

Archbishop Aymond asked the churches to begin this observance Sunday, April 5, which is also Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week for Christians.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named NFC's Offensive Player of the Week

Kamara had 179 yards, one touchdown in team's 13-10 win at Seattle
news

New Orleans Saints partner with Caesars to host toga party and costume contest in Week 8

Party and contest will be held in Champions Square prior to Saints-Buccaneers game
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes minority investor in Burnley Football Club

Veteran makes investment in Premier League club
news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Contest to be played at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Feb. 19, 2022
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Dining for Dreams Event on Nov. 8

Davis and his teammates will entertain, interact with guests to raise money for charitable causes
news

Sam Mills to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of Saints-Dallas Cowboys contest

Dome Patrol linebacker led New Orleans in tackles, five of his nine (1989-92 and 1994) seasons with the club
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Lattimore had six pass breakups in team's win over Washington Football Team
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Wil Lutz to be inducted into Georgia State Hall of Fame

Saints and Georgia State kicker to be inducted into college Hall of Fame.
Advertising