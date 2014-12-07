Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Carolina Panthers cruise past New Orleans Saints 41-10

Loss drops Saints to 5-8

Dec 07, 2014 at 07:20 AM

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, December 7, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 118
No Title
2 / 118
No Title
3 / 118
No Title
4 / 118
No Title
5 / 118
No Title
6 / 118
No Title
7 / 118
No Title
8 / 118
No Title
9 / 118
No Title
10 / 118
No Title
11 / 118
No Title
12 / 118
No Title
13 / 118
No Title
14 / 118
No Title
15 / 118
No Title
16 / 118
No Title
17 / 118
No Title
18 / 118
No Title
19 / 118
No Title
20 / 118
No Title
21 / 118
No Title
22 / 118
No Title
23 / 118
No Title
24 / 118
No Title
25 / 118
No Title
26 / 118
No Title
27 / 118
No Title
28 / 118
No Title
29 / 118
No Title
30 / 118
No Title
31 / 118
No Title
32 / 118
No Title
33 / 118
No Title
34 / 118
No Title
35 / 118
No Title
36 / 118
No Title
37 / 118
No Title
38 / 118
No Title
39 / 118
No Title
40 / 118
No Title
41 / 118
No Title
42 / 118
No Title
43 / 118
No Title
44 / 118
No Title
45 / 118
No Title
46 / 118
No Title
47 / 118
No Title
48 / 118
No Title
49 / 118
No Title
50 / 118
No Title
51 / 118
No Title
52 / 118
No Title
53 / 118
No Title
54 / 118
No Title
55 / 118
No Title
56 / 118
No Title
57 / 118
No Title
58 / 118
No Title
59 / 118
No Title
60 / 118
No Title
61 / 118
No Title
62 / 118
No Title
63 / 118
No Title
64 / 118
No Title
65 / 118
No Title
66 / 118
No Title
67 / 118
No Title
68 / 118
No Title
69 / 118
No Title
70 / 118
No Title
71 / 118
No Title
72 / 118
No Title
73 / 118
No Title
74 / 118
No Title
75 / 118
No Title
76 / 118
No Title
77 / 118
No Title
78 / 118
No Title
79 / 118
No Title
80 / 118
No Title
81 / 118
No Title
82 / 118
No Title
83 / 118
No Title
84 / 118
No Title
85 / 118
No Title
86 / 118
No Title
87 / 118
No Title
88 / 118
No Title
89 / 118
No Title
90 / 118
No Title
91 / 118
No Title
92 / 118
No Title
93 / 118
No Title
94 / 118
No Title
95 / 118
No Title
96 / 118
No Title
97 / 118
No Title
98 / 118
No Title
99 / 118
No Title
100 / 118
No Title
101 / 118
No Title
102 / 118
No Title
103 / 118
No Title
104 / 118
No Title
105 / 118
No Title
106 / 118
No Title
107 / 118
No Title
108 / 118
No Title
109 / 118
No Title
110 / 118
No Title
111 / 118
No Title
112 / 118
No Title
113 / 118
No Title
114 / 118
No Title
115 / 118
No Title
116 / 118
No Title
117 / 118
No Title
118 / 118
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Carolina Panthers raced to an early lead and then cruised to a 41-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The loss dropped the Saints to 5-8 with three games left. They are currently one game behind the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) in the loss column in the NFC South. The Falcons play the Green Bay Packers (9-3) on "Monday Night Football." It was the Saints' fourth consecutive home loss. Carolina ended a six-game losing streak Sunday is now 4-8-1.

The Saints' next game is Monday, Dec. 15 at the Chicago Bears (5-8).

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton had a strong outing, going 21 for 33 for 226 yards with three touchdowns passing and one rushing. He ran for 83 yards on 12 carries. He caused a scuffle in the first half following his 2-yard touchdown dive when he tried to do his Superman routine. Carolina tight end Brandon Williams was tossed out as a result of the tussle between the teams.

Jonathan Stewart was Carolina's leading rusher with 155 yards on 20 carries including a back-breaking 69-yard touchdown run on the Panthers' first play of the second half. Tight end Greg Olsen led Carolina in receptions with 10 for 72 yards.

Quarterback Drew Brees, like the entire team, had a tough outing finishing 24 for 43 for 196 yards with one touchdown (7 yards to Benjamin Watson) and one interception. Mark Ingram was the team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 43 yards while Pierre Thomas added 38 on five carries. Ingram fumbled a reception on the team's first possession, the first of consecutive Saints turnovers that allowed the Panthers to grab a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. They stretched that to 24-3 at halftime.

Marques Colston had five receptions for 72 yards while Nick Toon added four catches for 45 yards and Thomas had four for 14 yards.

Saints kicker Shayne Graham had the team's only first-half points, a 37-yard field goal. He also missed a 42-yard attempt in the second quarter.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, outside linebacker Junior Galette, cornerback Keenan Lewis and center Jonathan Goodwin all left the game with injuries.

Saintsation Photos: New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Official team photos of Saintsations from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, December 7, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 41
No Title
2 / 41
No Title
3 / 41
No Title
4 / 41
No Title
5 / 41
No Title
6 / 41
No Title
7 / 41
No Title
8 / 41
No Title
9 / 41
No Title
10 / 41
No Title
11 / 41
No Title
12 / 41
No Title
13 / 41
No Title
14 / 41
No Title
15 / 41
No Title
16 / 41
No Title
17 / 41
No Title
18 / 41
No Title
19 / 41
No Title
20 / 41
No Title
21 / 41
No Title
22 / 41
No Title
23 / 41
No Title
24 / 41
No Title
25 / 41
No Title
26 / 41
No Title
27 / 41
No Title
28 / 41
No Title
29 / 41
No Title
30 / 41
No Title
31 / 41
No Title
32 / 41
No Title
33 / 41
No Title
34 / 41
No Title
35 / 41
No Title
36 / 41
No Title
37 / 41
No Title
38 / 41
No Title
39 / 41
No Title
40 / 41
No Title
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

Kamara caps off five Saints stars named from 100-51 on Sunday night

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add three players to team roster; waive three

Advertising