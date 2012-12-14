 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Carmichael Says WRs are Continuing to Work on Preventing Drops

Dec 14, 2012 at 08:14 AM
carmichael_article_1.jpg

New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael
Post-Practice Media Availability
Friday, December 14, 2012

Watch Carmichael's Press Conference

Are you seeing more different things this year from defenses in how they try to cover Jimmy Graham as opposed to last year?
"I would say that he is getting some more of, I believe, as he is coming off his release from interior part of the offense line, he's getting a lot of double teams where the defensive end will spend time nudging him before there is a linebacker or safety waiting there to cover him. His access into the route is not as clean as it has been in the past. We can help him out, opening him up, getting him in different locations and trying to get him some free access. At times, they're going to worry about him releasing with a defensive end, that slows their rush down as well."

How do you handle all of the dropped passes?
"We've had more than our share this year and it's just something that we have to go out every practice and we have to continue to emphasize. Drew (Brees) is going to be throwing to them right now as we speak. He's out there working with them. These guys are working on it and for some reason we've just had more than usual this year."

What do you tell a guy when they drop a pass and they're usually catching everything?
"We just have to get on to the next play and forget about it. They're probably the ones that are most disappointed about it. They have to forget about (it) and get to the next play so it's not happening again."

Do you ever have to tell Drew Brees to keep banging away at a guy, he's going to make a catch or do you not have to say that?
"It doesn't even need to be said. He has trust and confidence in those guys."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean

Former tight end will push his limits 
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors

'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Advertising