2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

CARL GRANDERSON 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Defensive end Carl Granderson had a breakout season in his fifth year as a pro. The 27-year-old set career highs in tackles and sacks as he proved to be an impactful presence on the defensive line as well as a steady one starting in all 17 games. Granderson was the team's leading sack artist on the season finishing with 8.5 sacks as well as pacing the team with 20 quarterback hits. Granderson added 78 tackles (44 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pass defensed.
BEST GAME OF CARL GRANDERSON'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Granderson tallied 1.0 sack, four tackles (three solo) including three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in the Saints' 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.
BEST QUOTE OF CARL GRANDERSON'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I've come a long way. I started from the bottom and worked my way up with effort and energy and execution. I started off on special teams and now I'm a starting defensive end, so I came a long way. I put up hard work and dedication every day I come to work, and I play for my teammates."
- Carl Granderson on how he continues to play well after receiving a contract extension
