2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

CARL GRANDERSON 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Defensive end Carl Granderson had a breakout season in his fifth year as a pro. The 27-year-old set career highs in tackles and sacks as he proved to be an impactful presence on the defensive line as well as a steady one starting in all 17 games. Granderson was the team's leading sack artist on the season finishing with 8.5 sacks as well as pacing the team with 20 quarterback hits. Granderson added 78 tackles (44 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pass defensed.