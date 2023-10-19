Cameron Jordan is always on the move

Jordan became aware and heavily involved in support of Crescent City Corps following discussions with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Crescent City Corps began its Anti-Racism and Community Engagement Training Program for New Orleans police officers in 2019. While the program was put on hold due to COVID-19, Jordan announced his partnership with the organization in December, 2020, with his God Iz Love Foundation donating $120,000 to fund the expansion of the program into its current second class and commitment to educating 80 New Orleans Police Department officers to bridge the gap between the community and the police.

For several months thanks to Jordan's financial support and active participation with officers, the second round of participants engaged in 80 hours of intensive training and community conversations at Loyola University New Orleans. Jordan spent time with officers, participating in several training sessions to observe and learn, allowing him to be a part of the process and engage in meaningful conversations. A graduation ceremony took place in October, 2021, where Jordan attended and congratulated participants, continuing to pledge support of them as they bring enhanced skills into their careers to better serve the community. These experiences thanks to Jordan's support have helped officers and citizens begin a collaborative conversation to re-imagine what community safety might look like in their city and the nation. To continue bringing attention to this important initiative, Jordan served as an executive producer of a four-part docuseries chronicling the Crescent City Corps training process, results and Jordan's engagement that was nationally televised on the NFL Network, educating viewers and bringing them behind the scenes of an important project.

"It's easy to give back and love a city that's adopted me," he said.

Between the lines, he has been just as impactful for the Saints defense over the years. Since being selected 24th overall in 2011 out of the University of California, Cam Jordan has been among the league's best defensive lineman. He has amassed 116.5 sacks, 654 tackles, 150 stops for loss, 15 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries throughout his career. His disruption of opposing offenses has contributed to eight Pro-Bowls (2013, 2015, 2017-22) and three All-Pro selections (2017-19). On January 1, 2023, his three-takedown performance against Philadelphia made him the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, passing Saints legend Rickey Jackson. Jordan ranks second among active players in sacks behind Buffalo's Von Miller and has not fallen off over the years, as he sits fourth in takedowns and third in tackles for loss in the NFL since 2017.

In a game that requires so much physical demand, one of Jordan's most impressive characteristics is his availability. The nine-time defensive Captain of Head Coach Dennis Allen and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods' unit has played 198 of a possible 200 regular season games in his career with New Orleans, including 172 straight contests from when he was drafted up until December 12, 2021 – a streak that was snapped due to Covid-19 protocols. Tonight, Jordan will be playing in his 210th career game (regular season/postseason combined) for the Saints, ranking second in franchise history in games played behind his former teammate, Drew Brees.

When asked what the key was to aging gracefully and maintaining performance in a physical sport over the years, Jordan said simply, "pre hab." He noted that when he first came into the league and even through his first few seasons, recovery was not a big focus, while technology and treatment were not as advanced as they are today. Now, making sure he gets his "body work" in is essential to his continued excellence on the field – seeing a chiropractor, getting massages, postgame treatment, and eating right leading up to gameday. The standout defensive end pays close attention to his diet, getting bloodwork and food sensitivity testing to make sure he is cutting out anything his body doesn't react well to. For instance, if it means cutting out wheat and turning to sweet potato or squash noodles rather than regular pasta, he's all for it.