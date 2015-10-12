Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram conference calls

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

Conference Call With Local Media

Monday, October 12, 2015

Have you gotten a chance to look at the tape of yesterday's game? If so, what was your takeaway from it as far as how the defense played?

"I think we did a lot of great things in the first half. We were worried about the tempo and I think we matched it quite well. That being said, I think in the second half they made some adjustments, and did a little bit more outside zone runs on us. That is something that we need to address. It is something that we have (looked at) and will continue to move forward with."

With a game on Thursday, do you almost wish you guys could analyze this past loss a little bit more or are you glad to be able to kind of bury it and move on?

"Initially, you always implement the 24-hour rule for your loss. I am surely glad that we have a chance to redeem ourselves come Thursday against an in-division opponent."

Have you had a team meeting yet today and if so, what was the mood like?

"No, we didn't have a team meeting. We had our individual (position) meetings just to break down film and start up on Atlanta. There were a lot of good things that we did in the first half so that is something that we talked about. We are also harping on the things that we let go in the second half. That is something that can't happen, especially when we're trying to hold on and finish strong. That is something that the team will address and something that we're moving forward to examine."

I don't know if you remember back to last year at Carolina, it was an extremely short turnaround from a Sunday night game to a Thursday night game on the road. It was probably one of the team's games of the year, as far as complete play on both sides of the ball. Do you have a sense on why that might be? Everybody talks about the short turnaround, but can there be advantages to them?

"The advantage is that you don't harp on what happened in the prior week as much because you don't have the time to. You just focus strictly on the game ahead. That is something that has proven to help us and I am hoping that it'll do the same this year."

You're talking about so many good things but you still trailed at half time, and ended up losing pretty big in the second half. What did you learn from the tape? What did you see that you didn't do well and how do you intend to correct that?

"What we didn't do well is we didn't wrap up and finish tackles. You have to really hone that in. There are some other things that I am sure coaches will talk about. What it comes down is that we had a chance to make some pretty good plays and just didn't get off the field, whether that be (because) of minor details and not having penalties on those plays, and then wrapping up on tackles. There are definitely some things that need to be harped on and focused on. There is a short turnaround so we don't have too much time. We have to prepare for this Thursday game."

As a captain this year, do you feel like you need to take it upon yourself to bring the team in to talk to them?

"Right, we're doing everything that we can to get things right. It is just something that we have to deal with. We have to focus on tackling better, wrapping up and knowing everybody's assignments. That is just something that we're definitely molding towards but it is not like we have so many weeks to get it fixed. We only have 16 weeks to show everything that we have so we have to get things done in a faster pace. We're in the flow right now so as we all know, it's definitely a critical time. That is something that you can't stress enough. "

What do you take away from all of the defensive penalties this year? Do you put that on the fact that there are a lot of young guys playing? Is it a focus issue?

"You can't just say it's because of the young guys or because it is a focus issue, or something like that. This is the NFL and we're facing elite talent every week. With that being said, we have to do better and focus on us as a core, the veteran guys that are playing, to help lead everybody on the field. We all have to step up and have better play."

Have you had a chance to look ahead at Atlanta? Have you done actual prep work on that?

"We just started on it today but the offense is quite efficient. You have Matt Ryan who is doing a great job of getting the ball out, which is protecting a lot of deficiencies that you may even see on the line. You've got Devonta Freeman who is showing up each and every game. He is definitely making a name for himself. That is something to be aware of. You have Julio Jones and of course you all know about Roddy White. We know the team well so it is something that we have to prepare for the next three days."

Does playing the Falcons on a short week help you stay within the moment and stay focused, other than thinking of the implications down the road?

"I don't know anything about implications or what it is going to do for us in the playoff run, or what it is going to do other than this week, we need to win. My mentality has always been just to focus on the week ahead. That is the most important game, so come Thursday is my most important game. I couldn't tell you the outliers of chance of what the end-of-season results are going to be. I know come Thursday our team will be ready and we'll be ready to take the field to try our best to get this win."

What is your self-review? In this particularly game or just in general this season, what do you wish you were doing more consistently?

"I have to lead our d-line better. We're getting pressure on the quarterback but we're not getting enough pressure on the quarterback. I have fallen off a couple of sacks. I have also been evaded a few times. That is personally frustrating. We get a sack last night that gets negated by a penalty. That is something that you have to focus on. That is something that you have to put on yourself to do more. I have to do more. That is pretty much all I've got. I have to perform better."

It sounds like you guys are saying that you are doing so many things right but are not getting the results you want. It sounds like you want to do the same thing but expecting different results. Is that wrong?

"It is all about taking the good things and also harping upon the bad things. It is trying to get back to focusing on details (and) correcting what we've done wrong. If we correct our bad mistakes then our whole game would come together. That is definitely not doing the same thing and expecting different results. It is doing what we've done good and then it is increasing that upon erasing what we've done bad. We've done a lot of bad things in our games. There have been a lot of things that we definitely need to change. Every game we tweak something but it is not enough. At this point, you've got to look at the bad things and try to harp on them as much as you can, but with this week being what it is, it's just a short week. I don't know how much you can change in three days."

What are some of the challenges just dealing with the guys' morale the way that this year has gone so far, and then coming off of last year? How do you approach that?

"Sitting at 1-4, I have been part of teams that, whatever our record was, it's a completely different feel. There are a lot of young guys with a lot of hope. There are a lot of older guys that see that there are bright spots, and that there are just plays that we didn't capitalize on. Guys aren't harping and negative right now. We're playing with passion and we're playing our butts off. At the same time, we're not capitalizing on plays that we should. We're missing some minor details and that is something that you can't be proud of. Going forward, we have the chance to rectify a lot of this."

Do you tend to downplay the numbers, like when they compile 519 yards and win by 25 points? Do you think, in the NFL, the numbers can be misleading or is that particularly upsetting in any way?

"What is misleading about 39-10? Nothing is misleading about that. That is something that we have to improve upon."

* *