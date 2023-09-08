New food and beverage offerings featured at Caesars Superdome for 2023 Saints season

To celebrate the upcoming season, highlight stadium renovations and introduce new menu offerings, the New Orleans Saints, ASM and Sodexo Live! hosted a culinary showcase for local food and lifestyle media and influencers to drum up excitement and highlight what awaits fans at Caesars Superdome for the 2023 NFL season.

Guests enjoyed a happy hour setting in the Mercedes-Benz End Zone Club and sampled various vendors that Saints fans can enjoy heading into Sunday's home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 10.

"In a city like New Orleans, it only makes sense they would have the best food, and that now includes everything from alligator sausage to crawfish bread," said Regional Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen.

Here is a sample of the new offerings:

Beau Coup Barbeque

House-smoked pulled pork and beef brisket burnt end sandwiches, chicken wings artfully paired with delectable sauces and locally sourced breads.

Location on Plaza Level at Section 117

Big Freezy

NOLA classic frozen daiquiris, frozen Irish Coffee plus soft serve ice cream in cups and cones

Location on the Plaza Level at Section 111; Loge Level at Section 228

Crescent City Sausage

Alligator sausage, jumbo footlong hotdogs, vegan sausages on locally sourced buns

Locations on the Loge Level at Section 228; Lower Terrace Level at Section 514

Bienville Burger Bar

Double cheeseburgers, Pattons sausage cheeseburgers, vegan burgers and fries

Location on the Loge Level at Section 227

Delta Roost

Grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and biscuits

Location on the Loge Level at Section 228

504 Eats

Cajun meat pies, Tony Chachere's jambalaya, Ultimate nachos plus other fan favorites

Locations on Plaza level at Section 119; Lower Terrace Level at Section 518

Dressed or Not New Orleans PoBoys

NOLA style Po' Boy sandwiches Cochon du Lait, fried shrimp and vegetarian wild mushroom styles

Locations on the Loge Level at Section 217; Lower Terrace Level at Section 513

Magnolia Mezze

Traditional Gyros, chicken shawarma and Greek salad style wraps

Location on the Loge Level at Section 217

Mercado Tortillas

Boom Boom Shrimp, Steak and Chipotle, Chicken Street Tacos.

Locations on the Plaza Level at Section 112; Lower Terrace Level at Section 519

Parish Pizza and Provisions

Market serving Little Caesars Super Slice pepperoni or cheese pizza, signature crawfish bread, garlic parmesan wings, sandwiches, salads, snacks, cold beverages.

Locations on the Plaza Level at Section 115; Loge Level in the NE Atria, Section 219; Upper GA Level at Section 503; Lower Terrace Level at Section 515