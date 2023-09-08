New food and beverage offerings featured at Caesars Superdome for 2023 Saints season

The New Orleans Saints, ASM, and Sodexo Live! hosted an exclusive food and beverage happy hour to showcase a few of the new offerings at the Caesars Superdome during the 2023 NFL season.
To celebrate the upcoming season, highlight stadium renovations and introduce new menu offerings, the New Orleans Saints, ASM and Sodexo Live! hosted a culinary showcase for local food and lifestyle media and influencers to drum up excitement and highlight what awaits fans at Caesars Superdome for the 2023 NFL season.
Guests enjoyed a happy hour setting in the Mercedes-Benz End Zone Club and sampled various vendors that Saints fans can enjoy heading into Sunday's home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 10.
"In a city like New Orleans, it only makes sense they would have the best food, and that now includes everything from alligator sausage to crawfish bread," said Regional Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen.
Here is a sample of the new offerings:
Beau Coup Barbeque
House-smoked pulled pork and beef brisket burnt end sandwiches, chicken wings artfully paired with delectable sauces and locally sourced breads.
Location on Plaza Level at Section 117
Big Freezy
NOLA classic frozen daiquiris, frozen Irish Coffee plus soft serve ice cream in cups and cones
Location on the Plaza Level at Section 111; Loge Level at Section 228
Crescent City Sausage
Alligator sausage, jumbo footlong hotdogs, vegan sausages on locally sourced buns
Locations on the Loge Level at Section 228; Lower Terrace Level at Section 514
Bienville Burger Bar
Double cheeseburgers, Pattons sausage cheeseburgers, vegan burgers and fries
Location on the Loge Level at Section 227
Delta Roost
Grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and biscuits
Location on the Loge Level at Section 228
504 Eats
Cajun meat pies, Tony Chachere's jambalaya, Ultimate nachos plus other fan favorites
Locations on Plaza level at Section 119; Lower Terrace Level at Section 518
Dressed or Not New Orleans PoBoys
NOLA style Po' Boy sandwiches Cochon du Lait, fried shrimp and vegetarian wild mushroom styles
Locations on the Loge Level at Section 217; Lower Terrace Level at Section 513
Magnolia Mezze
Traditional Gyros, chicken shawarma and Greek salad style wraps
Location on the Loge Level at Section 217
Mercado Tortillas
Boom Boom Shrimp, Steak and Chipotle, Chicken Street Tacos.
Locations on the Plaza Level at Section 112; Lower Terrace Level at Section 519
Parish Pizza and Provisions
Market serving Little Caesars Super Slice pepperoni or cheese pizza, signature crawfish bread, garlic parmesan wings, sandwiches, salads, snacks, cold beverages.
Locations on the Plaza Level at Section 115; Loge Level in the NE Atria, Section 219; Upper GA Level at Section 503; Lower Terrace Level at Section 515
Bayou Kitchen & Market
Market serving double stack cheeseburger, chicken tenders, Tony Chachere's jambalaya, sandwiches, salads, snacks, cold beverages.
Locations on the Plaza Level at Sections 104, 113, 153; Loge Level in the NW Atria; Upper GA Level at Section 559; Lower Terrace Level at Section 515