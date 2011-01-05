Bush Ready to "Step Up" Saturday

Can you talk about how the injuries to Chris Ivory and Pierre Thomas potentially affect your role? "Obviously naturally I'm going to have to step up. Not just me, but Julius Jones, DeShawn Wynn. Some of the guys on this team are going to have to step up. We'll be alright. We're working hard this week at practice and we feel like we're more than prepared. We have the guys who can step up and make up for some of the missing links. I feel like we'll be alright."

Do you anticipate putting more pressure on yourself if you have to do more?

"I always expect a lot out of myself no matter what. The pressure, I don't know. I'm definitely expecting a lot. I definitely have high expectations for myself in this postseason."

Are you looking forward to this?

"Of course. Of course I am. I'm looking forward to it. We just take it one day at a time. At the end of the day, it's about a team effort. It's not just about one person. We have some mistakes that we made as a team throughout the season on offense, defense and special teams that we had to clean up. The running back position is just one small piece to the puzzle."

You're coming off probably your best performance of the season. Is that something you can build off of

? "I think it is. I definitely think it is, going into this postseason, getting into a rhythm and getting ready to take on the bulk of this workload at the running back position. I definitely think it's something I can take away from."

Do you have a sense that you have been improving physically and that the injury is further behind you?

"I feel better physically. I tell everybody that at this stage in your career, you're never 100 percent and that's just the way it goes. It's a physical sport. We all have nicks, bumps and bruises here, especially in week 16 or 17 of the season and definitely the postseason. Nevertheless, I feel as good as possible and I'll be more than ready to go this weekend."