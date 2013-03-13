Bucktown All-Stars and Park Row to Perform at Wednesday at the Square

The 14th Annual YLC Wednesday at the Square concert series continues Wednesday when the Bucktown All-Stars and Park Row perform in Lafayette Square.

The 12-week concert series, which started March 5, will run every Wednesday evening in Lafayette Square (between Camp Street and St. Charles Avenue in the Central Business District) from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. through May 22. This season features several well known performers such as Bucktown All-Stars; Col. Bruce Hampton; Irvin Mayfield with special guest Kermit Ruffins; The Mother Hips; The Revivalists; The Meters Experience featuring Leo Nocentelli; Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk; Billy Iuso & Restless Natives; Westbank Mike; and Marcia Ball, among others.

In addition to the music, YLC Wednesday at the Square has an Artist Village, showcasing handcrafted items including glass art, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, t-shirts, paintings, and more. A varied selection of food and beverages is available to concert attendees with proceeds from these sales benefitting YLC's many community projects, which seek to build leadership and to improve the quality of life in New Orleans.