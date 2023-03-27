New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Edwards, 6-3, 215, was originally a third round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders (81st overall) in 2020 out of South Carolina. In three NFL seasons with the Raiders (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons (2022), he has played in 35 regular season games with 16 starts, recording 48 receptions for 779 yards with four touchdowns.

The Conway, S.C. native was traded to the Falcons from the Raiders after the 2022 NFL Draft and had three catches for 15 yards. He spent the last three months of the season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Edwards enjoyed his most productive season in 2021 for the Raiders, when he played in 16 games with 12 starts and recorded 34 grabs for 571 yards (16.8 avg.) with three touchdowns. He added three catches for 41 yards in the AFC Wild Card Playoff loss to Cincinnati.