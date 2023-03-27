Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Mar 27, 2023 at 01:52 PM
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with wide receiver Bryan Edwards, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Bryan Edwards

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Edwards, 6-3, 215, was originally a third round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders (81st overall) in 2020 out of South Carolina. In three NFL seasons with the Raiders (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons (2022), he has played in 35 regular season games with 16 starts, recording 48 receptions for 779 yards with four touchdowns.

The Conway, S.C. native was traded to the Falcons from the Raiders after the 2022 NFL Draft and had three catches for 15 yards. He spent the last three months of the season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Edwards enjoyed his most productive season in 2021 for the Raiders, when he played in 16 games with 12 starts and recorded 34 grabs for 571 yards (16.8 avg.) with three touchdowns. He added three catches for 41 yards in the AFC Wild Card Playoff loss to Cincinnati.

In his college career in Columbia, Edwards appeared in 48 games and set school career records for consecutive games with a catch (48), receptions (234) and receiving yards (3,045), while also ranking third in school history with 22 receiving touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, he played in ten games and recorded 71 receptions for 816 yards with six touchdowns to earn second-team All-SEC honors (coaches).

